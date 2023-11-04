 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Tables turn on Notre Dame, turnovers costing No. 15 Irish in loss at Clemson
Peres Jepchirchir
Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir withdraws on eve of New York City Marathon
oly_fswom_francegp_levitofree_231104.jpg
Isabeau Levito wins Grand Prix France, ends U.S. figure skating’s 7-year wait

Top Clips

nbc_nas_modifiedmartinsville_231103.jpg
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Martinsville
nbc_horse_fillymareturf_231104.jpg
Inspiral powers to BC Filly and Mare Turf win
nbc_pl_newars_gordongoal_231104.jpg
Gordon gives Newcastle 1-0 lead v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA Tour players will be allowed to participate in LIV Golf qualifying event

  
Published November 4, 2023 03:24 PM

PGA Tour members will be allowed to participate in LIV Golf’s promotions event without fear of being suspended.

A Tour spokesman confirmed to Golf Channel that the previous hard line taken by the circuit for members who played in LIV Golf events has been eased, however slightly, for the league’s qualifying event which will be played Dec. 8-10 in the United Arab Emirates.

“Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event; it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorized series. Therefore, the LIV Golf Promotion event is not categorized as an ‘Unauthorized Tournament,’” the Tour spokesman said in a statement. “This classification is subject to change should the details of the event change.”

Since LIV Golf began playing events in 2022 Tour members have been suspended, or resigned their memberships, for violating the circuit’s regulations. Generally, the suspensions have been a year from the player’s last LIV event.

Although the “promotions” event won’t include the threat of sanctions or suspensions, the top 3 players after 72 holes in Abu Dhabi will earn a spot on LIV Golf next year.

The move by the Tour may signal an easing of tensions with LIV Golf while the Tour negotiates a possible investment deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns 93 percent of LIV Golf. Although, the Tour took a similar approach to members participating in International Series events on the Asian Tour which is also being funded by the PIF and is a pathway to play LIV Golf.