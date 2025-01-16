PGA Tour changing Genesis Invitational venue, keeping tournament dates

The Genesis Invitational is moving locations in the aftermath of devastating wildfires around Los Angeles, including in the Pacific Palisades area, where annual Genesis host Riviera Country Club is located.

The PGA Tour announced Thursday afternoon that the dates of the Feb. 13-16 signature event, which is run by Tiger Woods’ foundation, will stay the same, though there will be an “alternate location” that the Tour hopes to determine in the “coming days.”

While several fires remain active, the Palisades Fire alone has burned over 23,000 acres, destroyed nearly 3,000 structures and killed eight people as of Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which started on Jan. 7, is currently 22% contained as officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Riviera itself has been spared, though much of the community north and west of the property was not as fortunate.

While the Tour has not publicly mentioned potential replacement venues, there are some options assuming the Tour wants to stay in Southern California.

Sherwood Country Club, which is located just south of Thousand Oaks, has hosted pro events in the past, including the 2020 Zozo Championship that was moved from Japan because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tour could also use an existing venue like Torrey Pines or PGA West, which is hosting this week’s American Express.

It wouldn’t be the first time a course has hosted multiple Tour events in the same season. During the pandemic-affected 2019-20 campaign, the Tour staged back-to-back tournaments at Muirfield Village, and in 2021, Torrey Pines hosted both the Farmers Insurance Open and U.S. Open. Also, technically the 2022-23 season included bookend fall schedules with six of the same venues.