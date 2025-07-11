Marlins at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 11

It’s Friday, July 11 and the Marlins (42-50) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (42-50). Edward Cabrera is slated to take the mound for Miami against Dean Kremer for Baltimore.

The Orioles are 5-1 in the last six games, while the Marlins are 4-5 to follow up their season-long eight-game winning streak. This is the first meeting of the season between the two.

Baltimore took the series 2-1 against the New York Mets after sweeping Atlanta and scored 30 runs over the six games. Miami lost back-to-back games with two total runs scored after 17 runs scored in the first two games of the Cincinnati series.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Orioles

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, MASN

Odds for the Marlins at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Marlins (+110), Orioles (-130)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Orioles

Pitching matchup for July 11, 2025: Edward Cabrera vs. Dean Kremer

Marlins: Edward Cabrera, (3-3, 3.33 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Orioles: Dean Kremer, (7-7, 4.53 ERA)

Last outing: 4.1 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Marlins and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Orioles

Baltimore is 8-10 when Kremer pitches this season

Miami is 8-7 when Cabrera pitches this season

The Marlins have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

6 of the Marlins’ last 8 matchups with the Orioles have gone over the Total

The Orioles have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 straight matchups against the Marlins

