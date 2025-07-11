Guardians at White Sox Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitchers, trends, and stats for July 11

Its Friday, July 11 and after a night of rain, the Guardians (43-48) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (31-62) in a day/night doubleheader.

Logan Allen is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Shane Smith for Chicago.

Cleveland is hoping they have turned things around having swept three from the Houston Astros after losing ten in a row while the White Sox enter the series having lost three of their last four.

Lets dive into Game 1 of the doubleheader and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at White Sox

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Time: 3:10PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: CLEG, CHSN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Guardians at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Guardians (-128), White Sox (+107)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at White Sox

Pitching matchup for July 11, 2025: Logan Allen vs. Shane Smith

Guardians: Logan Allen (5-7, 4.07 ERA)

Last outing: July 5 vs. Detroit - 6IP, 1ER, 2H, 2BB, 5Ks White Sox: Shane Smith (3-7, 4.20 ERA)

Last outing: 7/6 at Colorado - 4.1IP, 5ER, 5H, 2BB, 2Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at White Sox

The Guardians have won nine of their last 10 games against the White Sox

The OVER has cashed in just one of the last six games between the Guardians and White Sox

Cleveland has covered the run line in their last four games on the road at Chicago



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s Game 1 between the Guardians and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Guardians and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: