Guardians at White Sox Game 2 Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for July 11

Its Friday, July 11 and after an afternoon tilt, the Guardians (43-48) and the White Sox (31-62) will take the field for Game 2 of this series.

Gavin Williams is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Jonathan Cannon for Chicago.

As mentioned, rain forced the postponement of the series opener last night. After losing 10 in a row, the Guardians have won three straight having swept the Astros earlier this week. Chicago’s homestand continues after losing two of three against Toronto.

Lets dive into the evening’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at White Sox

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: CLEG, CHSN

Odds for the Guardians at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Guardians (-147), White Sox (+123)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at White Sox

Pitching matchup for July 11, 2025: Gavin Williams vs. Jonathan Cannon

Guardians: Gavin Williams (5-4, 3.61 ERA)

Last outing: 7/6 vs. Detroit - 6IP, 0ER, 1H, 3BB, 8Ks White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (3-7, 4.50 ERA)

Last outing: 7/5 at Colorado - 5.1IP, 2ER, 8H, 2BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at White Sox

Steven Kwan was 2-14 in the 3-game sweep of the Astros

was 2-14 in the 3-game sweep of the Astros Jose Ramirez picked up at least 1 hit in each game against Houston (5-12)

picked up at least 1 hit in each game against Houston (5-12) Miguel Vargas was 2-10 in Chicago’s series against Toronto

was 2-10 in Chicago’s series against Toronto Lenyn Sosa was 2-10 in the series against Toronto

Expert picks & predictions for Game 2 between the Guardians and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Guardians and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

