Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero among 10 who lock up PGA Tour status for 2025

There was little drama associated with the Race to Dubai title as Rory McIlroy was the overwhelming favorite to win, and that he did.

McIlroy captured both the DP World Tour Championship and the season-long title (a sixth time, for the latter).

But further down the RTD list offered more intrigue as players were battling for 10 PGA Tour cards from the DP World Tour’s pathway system, where the top players in the season rankings, not otherwise exempt, would earn dual eligibility for 2025.

Thanks to a tie for third in the finale, France’s Antoine Rozner moved inside the cut line and nabbed one of the final spots. Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin, dubbed “Lil’ Rory” when he was growing up, earned the 10th position. Those two knocked out Jordan Smith and Sebastian Soderberg this week.

Tom McKibbin tells Rory McIlroy that he'll be joining him on the PGA TOUR 🥹



The 21-year-old claimed the final dual membership spot.#DPWTC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/c6cUFdBfvm — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 17, 2024

Among those who finished inside the top 10 include Rasmus Hojgaard, who could join his twin brother, Nicolai, on Tour, and Matteo Manassero, who revived his career with a DPWT victory this season.

Here’s a look at the players who have the opportunity to take up PGA Tour membership in ’25: