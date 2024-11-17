 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rory McIlroy ends tumultuous year with Dubai win and sixth season title
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers
What NFL games are on today: Week 11 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
Travis_Hunter.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 12: Travis Hunter strikes the Heisman pose and Georgia bounces back

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigten_gabrielcomp_241116.jpg
Every Gabriel throw and run from win vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_bigten_oregonvwiscohl_241116.jpg
Highlights: Oregon survives scare vs. Wisconsin
Jayden_Maiava.jpg
Highlights: USC ekes out victory over Nebraska

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rory McIlroy ends tumultuous year with Dubai win and sixth season title
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers
What NFL games are on today: Week 11 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
Travis_Hunter.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 12: Travis Hunter strikes the Heisman pose and Georgia bounces back

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigten_gabrielcomp_241116.jpg
Every Gabriel throw and run from win vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_bigten_oregonvwiscohl_241116.jpg
Highlights: Oregon survives scare vs. Wisconsin
Jayden_Maiava.jpg
Highlights: USC ekes out victory over Nebraska

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero among 10 who lock up PGA Tour status for 2025

  
Published November 17, 2024 08:22 AM

There was little drama associated with the Race to Dubai title as Rory McIlroy was the overwhelming favorite to win, and that he did.

McIlroy captured both the DP World Tour Championship and the season-long title (a sixth time, for the latter).

But further down the RTD list offered more intrigue as players were battling for 10 PGA Tour cards from the DP World Tour’s pathway system, where the top players in the season rankings, not otherwise exempt, would earn dual eligibility for 2025.

Thanks to a tie for third in the finale, France’s Antoine Rozner moved inside the cut line and nabbed one of the final spots. Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin, dubbed “Lil’ Rory” when he was growing up, earned the 10th position. Those two knocked out Jordan Smith and Sebastian Soderberg this week.

Among those who finished inside the top 10 include Rasmus Hojgaard, who could join his twin brother, Nicolai, on Tour, and Matteo Manassero, who revived his career with a DPWT victory this season.

Here’s a look at the players who have the opportunity to take up PGA Tour membership in ’25:

  • Rasmus Hojgaard
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Paul Waring
  • Jesper Svensson
  • Niklas Norgaard
  • Matteo Manassero
  • Thorbjorn Olesen
  • Antoine Rozner
  • Rikuya Hoshino
  • Tom McKibbin