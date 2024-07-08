Red-hot amateur Luke Clanton betting favorite for PGA Tour event

After back-to-back top-10s on the PGA Tour, Luke Clanton stated Sunday evening that his goal now is to win.

At least one sportsbook believes that goal is well within reach.

Clanton is the betting favorite to win the ISCO Championship, this week’s Tour event at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, that runs opposite the Genesis Scottish Open. DraftKings lists the Florida State rising junior at +1400, ahead of two players who turned pro in the past few weeks, Michael Thorbjornsen (+2000) and Neal Shipley (+4000). Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Mac Meissner and Ale Tosti are also +4000.

Clanton tied Thorbjornsen for second Sunday at the John Deere Classic, following his T-10 performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, to become the first amateur since Billy Joe Patton in 1958 to post top-10s in consecutive Tour starts.

While he’s one quite the hot streak, Clanton would likely only consider turning pro early if he were to win a Tour event, like Nick Dunlap did earlier this year at the American Express. Otherwise, Clanton will keep working toward his Tour card via PGA Tour University’s Accelerated program; he’s currently at nine points with 20 points needed to satisfy the program’s requirements.

Clanton, who has one more Tour start planned for this summer (3M Open), can earn Accelerated points for making a Tour cut (1) and posting a top-10 in a Tour event (1). The current world No. 3 amateur also has two more points available should he climb to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Three points will also go to the winner of the U.S. Amateur next month at Hazeltine.

Clanton gave up a point by not competing in last week’s Arnold Palmer Cup.