Report: Tony Finau says he had knee surgery, LIV rumors ‘not true’

  
Published December 4, 2024 01:37 PM

Tony Finau isn’t going anywhere.

Speaking over the phone with Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, Finau shot down recent rumors that he was headed to LIV Golf next season while also revealing that he is recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Finau called the procedure, which took place Oct. 15 and also included removing some cartilage in the knee, as a “pretty standard clean-up.” Finau hasn’t teed it up since the Presidents Cup, which ended Sept. 29, though he did caddie for his oldest son, Jraice, at the Notah Begay III Boys Junior Golf National Championship on Nov. 8-10.

After withdrawing from this week’s Hero World Challenge, Finau told Golfweek that he was “50-50” as to whether he’ll team with Nelly Korda at next week’s Grant Thornton Invitational in Naples, Florida.

As for the LIV rumors, Finau acknowledged that he’d heard them, too, but that he plans to compete in The Sentry, the PGA Tour’s season-opening event in Kapalua, Hawaii, next month.

“They’re not true,” Finau said of the rumors. “I’m more than happy where I’m at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025. When I tee it up in Maui, it will all go away, so, I don’t worry about it one bit.”