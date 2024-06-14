 Skip navigation
Scottie Scheffler in danger of missing U.S. Open cut after disastrous fifth hole for his group

  
Published June 14, 2024 12:28 PM

PINEHURST, N.C. – Scottie Scheffler is in danger of missing the U.S. Open cut after a disastrous fifth hole Friday at Pinehurst No. 2.

Scheffler double-bogeyed the par-5, one of two on the course, to drop to 4 over through 14 holes of his second round and 5 over for the championship. The projected cut is currently 3 over. Scheffler’s playing competitors, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, also ran into some trouble on the hole, though McIlroy managed to save par while Schauffele back up two shots with a double of his own.

With his second shot, Scheffler went for the green and missed in the left waste area. His third reached the green but didn’t carry far enough and rolled back into the sand. He sailed his fourth shot over the green, chipped up 15 feet short of the hole and two-putted.
Schauffele also left two shots in the left waste area, though he was initially left of the green in three shots after hooking his tee shot into the trees just 184 yards off the tee. The double dropped Schauffele back to 1 under for the championship.

As for McIlroy, he remained at 4 under, despite sending his third shot from the left waste area through the green. He got up and down from there.

No. 5 is playing as the easiest hole on the course since the start of the championship. The doubles by McIlroy and Schauffele were the third and fourth scores of worse than bogey recorded so far this week at the fifth.