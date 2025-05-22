LPGA announces PGA COO Craig Kessler, 39, as tour’s next commissioner

The LPGA has found its new leader.

The organization announced Thursday that it has hired Craig Kessler as its next commissioner.

Kessler, who turns 40 next week, currently serves as the chief commercial officer of the PGA of America and had prior experience as the chief operating officer at Topgolf. He will leave his PGA of America post, which he has held since 2023, and officially step into the new role as the LPGA’s 10th commissioner on July 15.

Kessler is succeeding Mollie Marcoux Samaan, who stepped down earlier this year after three years of mixed results. Longtime LPGA executive Liz Moore will continue to serve as interim commissioner for the next two months.

“We set out to find a transformational leader with a deep appreciation for the LPGA’s legacy and a clear vision of what’s possible for our future,” said John Veihmeyer, chairman of the LPGA board of directors. “Craig is an inspiring and engaging leader, who brings a unique mix of executive leadership experience, deep relationships in the golf industry and a genuine commitment to elevating women and girls through golf. The LPGA has never been more dynamic – and Craig is exactly the right leader to drive its next era of growth and impact.”

Despite a historic season from Nelly Korda and resurgent performances from fan favorite Lydia Ko, the LPGA faces a number of financial headwinds this year after reportedly losing roughly $2 million in 2024. The tour also has several key executive positions to fill after Marcoux Samaan’s departure in January.