U.S. men’s hockey team into world championship semifinals, one win from history

The U.S. men’s hockey team has reached the semifinals of the IIHF World Championship and is one win away from its best finish at a standalone worlds in 75 years.

The U.S. rallied past Finland 5-2 in Thursday’s quarterfinals in Stockholm, advancing to Saturday’s semifinals against a to-be-determined opponent.

Finland led 2-1 midway through the second period before the U.S. scored twice in a 71-second span to take the lead.

The U.S. will earn a medal if it wins either of its next two games and will be guaranteed gold or silver if it wins Friday’s semifinal.

The U.S.’ last silver at a standalone worlds came in 1950. Its lone gold at a standalone worlds came in 1933.

For a time, the Olympics also counted as world championships, so the U.S.’ Olympic medals in 1952 (silver), 1956 (silver) and 1960 (gold) are also world championships medals.

The U.S. was eliminated from worlds in the quarterfinals last year. The Americans were fourth at worlds in 2022 and 2023 and have made the semifinals 13 times since the IIHF reinstituted a bracketed playoff round in 1992. Their best finish in that span is third place overall, having lost their last 12 semifinals.

The U.S. team at these worlds features two players from last February’s 4 Nations Face-Off: goalie Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Zach Werenski, who led all players at 4 Nations with six points.

Many top NHL players miss worlds because the tournament takes place during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The U.S. head coach at worlds is the San Jose Sharks’ Ryan Warsofsky.

The U.S. has already qualified for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, where NHL players are expected to participate for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games.

The U.S. head coach for the Olympics is the New York Rangers’ Mike Sullivan.