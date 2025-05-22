 Skip navigation
Top News

IIHF World Men's Hockey Championship
U.S. men’s hockey team into world championship semifinals, one win from history
Fernando Cruz
Yankees place Fernando Cruz on injured list with right shoulder inflammation
Iga Swiatek
The certainty Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek brought to the French Open is missing now

Top Clips

nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_roto_nlwestchamps_250522.jpg
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets
ShaiMVPDPS.jpg
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Ochoa 'emotional' about LPGA's return to Mexico

May 22, 2025 11:59 AM
Legendary golfer Lorena Ochoa expresses her excitement about the LPGA's return to Mexico for the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open, as well as the pride she has in the eight Mexican players competing.
Latest Clips

nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_roto_nlwestchamps_250522.jpg
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets
ShaiMVPDPS.jpg
19:25
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence
nbc_dps_tompelissero_250522.jpg
10:57
Lurie had ‘orchestrated plan’ to keep tush push
nbc_pst_psgint_250522.jpg
09:27
Champions League final preview: PSG v. Inter Milan
nbc_pst_amorimmu_250522.jpg
09:37
Amorim’s outlook at Manchester United ‘is a mess’
nbc_pst_plteamsqualforcl_250522.jpg
09:26
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
nbc_pst_angespurs_250522.jpg
10:49
Reactions from Spurs’ Europa League win v. Man Utd
nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
23:45
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
01:40
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
09:04
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories
nbc_pft_purdy_250522.jpg
05:01
Purdy ‘didn’t want to take every penny’ in deal
nbc_pft_johnsonwilliams_250522.jpg
07:34
Johnson ‘turning the page’ on Williams situation
nbc_pft_bearsexplosiveplays_250522.jpg
02:08
Johnson prefers ‘explosive plays’ over tush push
nbc_pft_dancampbell_250522.jpg
09:43
Factors needed for NFL to change playoff seeding
nbc_pft_tushpushvote_250522.jpg
08:56
NFL recruited GB to propose tush push ban, per PFT
nbc_pft_tushpushnext_250522.jpg
09:29
Next steps after tush push ban failed
nbc_pft_tushpushkelce_250522.jpg
05:05
J. Kelce flew out to provide insight on tush push
nbc_pft_irsaylikenoother_250522.jpg
08:13
Why ‘there’s no one else’ like Jim Irsay
nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
02:27
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
06:08
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
02:50
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
nbc_golf_ncaawhighlights_250521(2).jpg
14:49
Highlights: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Final
nbc_nas_kurtmoments_250521.jpg
11:37
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
nbc_golf_gtscheffler_250521.jpg
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
nbc_roto_tushpush_250521.jpg
01:00
Hurts will continue to benefit from tush push
nbc_roto_flagfootball_250521.jpg
01:14
Will NFL stars join Olympic flag football roster?