Sergio Garcia can play for but never captain European Ryder Cup team, according to rule

Europe once had its Ryder Cup captaincy shored up for years. Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter were locks to lead the blue and gold – until they joined LIV Golf and renounced their DP World Tour memberships in 2023.

The latter decision will prevent the trio from, barring a rule change, ever having a leadership role on the European team, according to The Telegraph.

The British newspaper reported on a DP World Tour rule introduced in 2018 that says, “players cannot be a European Ryder Cup Captain or Vice Captain if they decline membership of the European Tour or fail to fulfill their minimum event obligation in any season.”

Garcia has reportedly reapplied for tour membership and paid his fines, which totaled more than 1 million euros, in an effort to be eligible to compete in this year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York. Westwood and Poulter have not elected to do so.

Donald, according to The Telegraph, was asked earlier this week if Garcia could play a role as an assistant, if he doesn’t make the team as a player. That’s when Donald brought up the exclusionary rule.

“The rules will have to change if Sergio is to be an assistant,” Donald reportedly said. “So I haven’t thought much about it, because that scenario is not currently allowed.”

Garcia, 44, is Europe’s all-time points earner and notably contended in the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage, where he finished fourth. He is expected to make his first DPWT start since 2022 at the Bahrain Championship, Jan. 30-Feb. 2.