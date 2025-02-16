 Skip navigation
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational

  
Published February 15, 2025 07:27 PM

The PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season concludes Sunday at the Genesis Invitational.

The tournament is being contested at Torrey Pines’ South Course after it was moved from its traditional location of Riviera Country Club in the wake of L.A.-area wildfires.

Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the final round, where $20 million is on offer (click here for TV times and stream links).

Time
TeePlayers
9:45 AM
EST		1

Taylor Pendrith

Matthieu Pavon

9:54 AM
EST		1

Min Woo Lee

Thomas Detry

10:03 AM
EST		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Jason Day

10:12 AM
EST		1

Tom Hoge

Ben Griffin

10:21 AM
EST		1

Lucas Glover

Shane Lowry

10:30 AM
EST		1

Stephan Jaeger

Adam Scott

10:40 AM
EST		1

Russell Henley

Corey Conners

10:50 AM
EST		1

Tom Kim

Matt Fitzpatrick

11:05 AM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Collin Morikawa

11:15 AM
EST		1

Keegan Bradley

Max Greyserman

11:25 AM
EST		1

Will Zalatoris

J.T. Poston

11:35 AM
EST		1

Kevin Yu

Aaron Rai

11:45 AM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Sam Burns

11:55 AM
EST		1

Seamus Power

Sahith Theegala

12:05 PM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Wyndham Clark

12:20 PM
EST		1

Si Woo Kim

Andrew Novak

12:30 PM
EST		1

Daniel Berger

Rickie Fowler

12:40 PM
EST		1

Nick Dunlap

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:50 PM
EST		1

Sam Stevens

Akshay Bhatia

1:00 PM
EST		1

Michael Kim

Harris English

1:10 PM
EST		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Nick Taylor

1:20 PM
EST		1

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

1:35 PM
EST		1

Maverick McNealy

Justin Thomas

1:45 PM
EST		1

Davis Thompson

Nico Echavarria

1:55 PM
EST		1

Patrick Cantlay

Tommy Fleetwood

2:05 PM
EST		1

Ludvig Åberg

Tony Finau

2:15 PM
EST		1

Patrick Rodgers

Denny McCarthy