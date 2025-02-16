Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational
The PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season concludes Sunday at the Genesis Invitational.
The tournament is being contested at Torrey Pines’ South Course after it was moved from its traditional location of Riviera Country Club in the wake of L.A.-area wildfires.
Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the final round, where $20 million is on offer (click here for TV times and stream links).
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|9:45 AM
EST
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Matthieu Pavon
|9:54 AM
EST
|1
Min Woo Lee
Thomas Detry
|10:03 AM
EST
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Jason Day
|10:12 AM
EST
|1
Tom Hoge
Ben Griffin
|10:21 AM
EST
|1
Lucas Glover
Shane Lowry
|10:30 AM
EST
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Adam Scott
|10:40 AM
EST
|1
Russell Henley
Corey Conners
|10:50 AM
EST
|1
Tom Kim
Matt Fitzpatrick
|11:05 AM
EST
|1
J.J. Spaun
Collin Morikawa
|11:15 AM
EST
|1
Keegan Bradley
Max Greyserman
|11:25 AM
EST
|1
Will Zalatoris
J.T. Poston
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Kevin Yu
Aaron Rai
|11:45 AM
EST
|1
Brian Harman
Sam Burns
|11:55 AM
EST
|1
Seamus Power
Sahith Theegala
|12:05 PM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Wyndham Clark
|12:20 PM
EST
|1
Si Woo Kim
Andrew Novak
|12:30 PM
EST
|1
Daniel Berger
Rickie Fowler
|12:40 PM
EST
|1
Nick Dunlap
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:50 PM
EST
|1
Sam Stevens
Akshay Bhatia
|1:00 PM
EST
|1
Michael Kim
Harris English
|1:10 PM
EST
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Nick Taylor
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Rory McIlroy
Scottie Scheffler
|1:35 PM
EST
|1
Maverick McNealy
Justin Thomas
|1:45 PM
EST
|1
Davis Thompson
Nico Echavarria
|1:55 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Tommy Fleetwood
|2:05 PM
EST
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Tony Finau
|2:15 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Denny McCarthy