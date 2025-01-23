The FootJoy shoe that caused Justin Thomas to make a big footwear switch

Close observers may have noticed Justin Thomas is sporting a different type of footwear.

Thomas has always been a classic guy, but since last fall’s Zozo Championship, he has worn FootJoy’s new HyperFlex golf shoe, which the Acushnet-owned company officially unveiled at this week’s PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida.

The HyperFlex line has been around for a while, but the latest edition impressed Thomas enough to make the switch. Thomas was among those to offer insight during construction of the new HyperFlex (Corey Conners and Ben An, too), and the version Thomas wears is a prototype that is designed to fit his unique demands during the swing.

“I’ve worn a classic, structured shoe for pretty much my entire career – Classics, Icon, Premiere, etc. – but I had to make a switch when I tried this HyperFlex,” Thomas said. “This shoe is perfect, super comfortable and flexible in the right areas, but also gives me all the support I need to make a strong, confident move on the ball.”

The $180 HyperFlex hits retail on March 4 with a $225 carbon option coming in April.

Notables features of the HyperFlex include a StratoFoam midsole for comfort, a TruFit System that blends flexibility and locked-in support, and an OptiFlex outsole that uses LP Pulsar cleats for improved traction and a PowerPlate to help transfer energy to the ground for maximum swing speed.

“We wanted to ensure that Hyperflex represented the pinnacle expression in athletic golf performance,” said Dan Buonomo, product manager, FJ footwear. “Our focus remains on the discerning golfer and understanding what their needs are from a styling, comfort and golf specific performance perspective, which you’ll see in the new HyperFlex.”