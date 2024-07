The Open 2024: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups

The 152nd edition of The Open Championship begins Thursday, July 18, at Royal Troon.

NBC, USA Network and Peacock will have live coverage of the men’s final major this season. Peacock will also showcase featured groups and special coverage of the famous par-3 eighth Postage Stamp hole (click here to sign up for Peacock TV). Golf Channel will air “Live From The Open” all week.

Here’s how you can watch the action from Troon, Scotland (all times ET; stream links added when available).

Monday

4-7AM (GC): Live at the Range, The Open (R&A)

9AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Open

Tuesday

4-6AM (GC): Live at the Range, The Open (R&A)

6-11AM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Open

11AM-1PM (GC): Live at the Range, The Open (R&A)

Wednesday

4-6AM (GC): Live at the Range, The Open (R&A)

6-11AM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Open

11AM-1PM (GC): Live at the Range, The Open (R&A)

Thursday

1:30-4AM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, full coverage

3:30AM-2PM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, featured holes (including par-3 8th Postage Stamp)

4AM-3PM (USA Network): The Open, Rd. 1, full coverage

4:35-9:35AM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, featured group 1

4:46-9:46AM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, featured group 2

9:36AM-2:36PM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, featured group 3

10:09AM-3:09PM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, featured group 4

3-4:15PM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 1, full coverage

3-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Open

Friday

1:30-4AM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 2, full coverage

3:30AM-2PM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 2, featured holes (including par-3 8th Postage Stamp)

4AM-3PM (USA Network): The Open, Rd. 2, full coverage

4:35-9:35AM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 2, featured group 1

4:46-9:46AM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 2, featured group 2

9:36AM-2:36PM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 2, featured group 3

10:09AM-3:09PM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 2, featured group 4

3-4:15PM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 2, full coverage

3-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Open

Saturday

5-7AM (USA Network): The Open, Rd. 3, full coverage

5:45AM-1PM (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 3, featured holes (including par-3 8th Postage Stamp)

7AM-3PM (NBC/Peacock): The Open, Rd. 3, full coverage

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 3, featured group 1

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 3, featured group 2

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 3, featured group 3

TBD (Peacock): The Open, Rd. 3, featured group 4

3-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Open