These PGA Tour players made the biggest strokes-gained improvements, declines
There is no shortage of metrics on the PGA Tour.
Some of the most useful are the strokes-gained statistics. Whether it’s off the tee, approaching the green, around the green or putting, these strokes-gained numbers quantify where players stack up against their peers in the most important facets of the game.
Using these metrics, we can also see how much better – or worse – a particular player got in each of those four areas. Who made the greatest driving gain? Who improved the most on approach? Who suffered the biggest setback with putter?
All of those questions can easily be answered.
And so, with that said, who were the PGA Tour’s biggest strokes-gained gainers – and losers – from last season to this season?
Some notable findings:
• Maverick McNealy improved the most across the board, using a 165-place gain in his off-the-tee ranking to rise 227 total spots, one spot clear of Davis Thompson, who improved 226 places despite backing up 12 spots to No. 38 off the tee. McNealy’s off-the-tee ranking gain was the single greatest improvement, and it more than offset his slight drop in putting, as he went from the Tour’s top-ranked putter to No. 29. McNealy became an equipment free agent this year, and had a TaylorMade Qi10 driver in the bag, along with TaylorMade P7CB irons that he switched to this fall, when he won the RSM Classic for his first Tour win. He still uses an Odyssey putter.
• Akshay Bhatia’s putting, up 150 spots, was the second biggest gain this season, followed by Keith Mitchell’s approach play, which was up 148 places. Bhatia switched to a broomstick putter in September 2023. Mitchell began the year working with Georgia assistant coach Mookie DeMoss on improving his course management, especially off the tee to take pressure off his approach shots; it worked.
• Cameron Champ’s 128-spot improvement in putting, to No. 37, was tied with Sam Stevens for second best on Tour, though it might’ve been the most impressive rise as Champ had never finished a season ranked better than 123rd with the flatstick.
• On the flip side, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler not only plummeted 307 and 295 total spots, respectively, but they were also two of only three players to have top-5 declines in multiple strokes-gained categories, both doing so on approach and around the greens. Max Homa dropped 123 places off the tee, tops on Tour, and 100 in putting, tied for fifth. Fowler talked in June about his biggest issue being with the flatstick, saying, “I feel like a lot of it can go back to not putting well. ... Putting well helps free up other things. You’re not seeing putts go in and it kind of adds some extra stress to having to hit greens or hit it closer, chip it close, that circle gets quite a bit bigger once you see some go in.” Fowler has since switched to a LAB putter, though looking at his stats, putting was his smallest drop, at only 18 spots to No. 66. He lost most of his ground with his approach play (down 117 places) and around the greens (down 100 spots).
Here is a further dive into the numbers:
Off the tee
Biggest improvements
1. Maverick McNealy, +165 (to No. 23)
2. Kurt Kitayama, +110 (to No. 16)
3. Sahith Theegala, +106 (to No. 28)
4. Alex Noren, +91 (to No. 79)
5. Ryan Brehm, +88 (to No. 81)
Biggest declines
1. Max Homa, -123 (to No. 164)
2. Garrick Higgo, -122 (to No. 140)
3. S.H. Kim, -113 (to No. 142)
4. Cam Davis, -110 (to No. 127)
5. Brandon Wu, -99 (to No. 169)
Last season’s top 5
1. Scottie Scheffler, -1 (to No. 2)
2. Ludvig Åberg, -12 (to No. 14)
3. Rory McIlroy, -1 (to No. 4)
4. Patrick Cantlay, -57 (to No. 61)
6. Kevin Yu, -6 (to No. 12)
Approach the green
Biggest improvements
1. Keith Mitchell, +148 (to No. 12)
2. Seamus Power, +112 (to No. 57)
3. Davis Thompson, +111 (to No. 38)
4. Austin Smotherman, +104 (to No. 20)
5. Henrik Norlander, +95 (to No. 11)
Biggest declines
1. Justin Rose, -140 (to No. 157)
2. Davis Riley, -128 (to No. 168)
3. Adam Schenk, -123 (to No. 171)
4. Rickie Fowler, -117 (to No. 124)
5. Ryan Palmer, -107 (to No. 167)
Last season’s top 5
1. Scottie Scheffler, +0 (still No. 1)
2. Collin Morikawa, -40 (to No. 42)
3. Xander Schauffele, -3 (to No. 6)
5. Tony Finau, +3 (to No. 2)
6. Gary Woodland, -41 (to No. 47)
Around the green
Biggest improvements
1. Webb Simpson, +140 (to No. 2)
2. Ryan Moore, +123 (to No. 37)
3. Kevin Tway, +104 (to No. 47)
4. Chez Reavie, +100 (to No. 63)
5. Collin Morikawa, +86 (to No. 10)
Biggest declines
1. Rickie Fowler, -100 (to No. 121)
2. Ben An, -98 (to No. 104)
3. Viktor Hovland, -94 (to No. 180)
4. Justin Rose, -92 (to No. 112)
5. Jordan Spieth, -80 (to No. 108)
5. J.J. Spaun, -80 (to No. 112)
Last season’s top 5
2. Aaron Baddeley, -5 (to No. 7)
3. Brendon Todd, -16 (to No. 19)
4. Justin Thomas, +1 (to No. 3)
5. Scottie Scheffler, -12 (to No. 17)
6. Ben An, -98 (to No. 104)
Putting
Biggest improvements
1. Akshay Bhatia, +150 (to No. 33)
2. Cameron Champ, +128 (to No. 37)
2. Sam Stevens, +128 (to No. 38)
4. Tyson Alexander, +123 (to No. 36)
5. Erik van Rooyen, +112 (to No. 26)
Biggest declines
1. Nicolai Hojgaard, -120 (to No. 144)
2. Adam Svensson, -113 (to No. 172)
3. Sam Ryder, -108 (to No. 122)
4. Keegan Bradley, -105 (to No. 125)
5. Chris Kirk, -100 (to No. 170)
5. Max Homa, -100 (to No. 106)
5. Brice Garnett, -100 (to No. 169)
Last season’s top 5
1. Maverick McNealy, -28 (to No. 29)
2. Taylor Montgomery, +1 (to No. 1)
3. Denny McCarthy, -1 (to No. 4)
4. Harry Hall, -39 (to No. 43)
5. Xander Schauffele, -7 (to No. 12)
Overall
Biggest improvements
1. Maverick McNealy, +227
2. Davis Thompson, +226
3. Erik van Rooyen, +187
4. Nico Echavarria, +178
5. Zach Johnson, +170
Biggest declines
1. Justin Rose, -307
2. Rickie Fowler, -295
3. Max Homa, -289
4. Cam Davis, -230
5. Adam Schenk, -177
Full breakdown
|PLAYER
|2024 OTT
|2024 APP
|2024 ATG
|2024 PUTT
|2023 OTT
|2023 APP
|2023 ATG
|2023 PUTT
|OTT +/-
|APP +/-
|ATG +/-
|PUTT +/-
|OVR +/-
|Maverick McNealy
|23
|118
|10
|29
|188
|159
|59
|1
|165
|41
|49
|-28
|227
|Davis Thompson
|38
|38
|5
|90
|26
|149
|88
|134
|-12
|111
|83
|44
|226
|Erik van Rooyen
|40
|94
|149
|26
|84
|95
|179
|138
|44
|1
|30
|112
|187
|Nico Echavarria
|116
|101
|126
|79
|125
|172
|166
|137
|9
|71
|40
|58
|178
|Zach Johnson
|124
|126
|67
|22
|147
|164
|123
|75
|23
|38
|56
|53
|170
|Kevin Tway
|64
|174
|47
|28
|89
|140
|151
|95
|25
|-34
|104
|67
|162
|Billy Horschel
|71
|107
|64
|21
|152
|133
|95
|41
|81
|26
|31
|20
|158
|Henrik Norlander
|103
|11
|99
|131
|141
|106
|98
|155
|38
|95
|-1
|24
|156
|Patton Kizzire
|120
|18
|85
|127
|157
|111
|103
|117
|37
|93
|18
|-10
|138
|Wesley Bryan
|100
|129
|65
|126
|180
|173
|18
|180
|80
|44
|-47
|54
|131
|Austin Smotherman
|52
|20
|111
|176
|96
|124
|170
|98
|44
|104
|59
|-78
|129
|Harry Hall
|139
|77
|6
|43
|173
|163
|53
|4
|34
|86
|47
|-39
|128
|Taylor Pendrith
|70
|68
|118
|5
|40
|103
|144
|102
|-30
|35
|26
|97
|128
|Tyson Alexander
|179
|166
|78
|36
|177
|161
|89
|159
|-2
|-5
|11
|123
|127
|Akshay Bhatia
|59
|48
|119
|33
|32
|33
|128
|183
|-27
|-15
|9
|150
|117
|Kurt Kitayama
|16
|10
|66
|171
|126
|49
|70
|133
|110
|39
|4
|-38
|115
|Sam Stevens
|17
|143
|72
|38
|31
|115
|66
|166
|14
|-28
|-6
|128
|108
|C.T. Pan
|114
|81
|12
|89
|145
|55
|91
|110
|31
|-26
|79
|21
|105
|Aaron Rai
|34
|7
|56
|87
|38
|35
|56
|152
|4
|28
|0
|65
|97
|Cameron Champ
|1
|181
|182
|37
|19
|122
|192
|165
|18
|-59
|10
|128
|97
|Keith Mitchell
|7
|12
|101
|159
|7
|160
|121
|85
|0
|148
|20
|-74
|94
|Andrew Novak
|69
|23
|40
|100
|101
|99
|51
|72
|32
|76
|11
|-28
|91
|Alex Noren
|79
|43
|8
|54
|170
|74
|11
|18
|91
|31
|3
|-36
|89
|Collin Morikawa
|19
|42
|10
|73
|21
|2
|96
|114
|2
|-40
|86
|41
|89
|Doug Ghim
|20
|8
|106
|135
|50
|70
|79
|150
|30
|62
|-27
|15
|80
|Matti Schmid
|47
|100
|157
|46
|52
|108
|187
|82
|5
|8
|30
|36
|79
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|144
|58
|44
|20
|171
|77
|42
|53
|27
|19
|-2
|33
|77
|Martin Trainer
|176
|183
|122
|32
|168
|187
|126
|108
|-8
|4
|4
|76
|76
|Xander Schauffele
|10
|6
|42
|12
|47
|3
|90
|5
|37
|-3
|48
|-7
|75
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|1
|17
|77
|1
|1
|5
|162
|-1
|0
|-12
|85
|72
|Carson Young
|36
|85
|170
|68
|81
|93
|185
|71
|45
|8
|15
|3
|71
|Matt Wallace
|150
|60
|24
|82
|176
|72
|34
|104
|26
|12
|10
|22
|70
|Sam Burns
|44
|73
|80
|14
|46
|129
|97
|8
|2
|56
|17
|-6
|69
|Martin Laird
|161
|150
|18
|61
|144
|113
|92
|107
|-17
|-37
|74
|46
|66
|Seamus Power
|95
|57
|95
|91
|110
|169
|60
|63
|15
|112
|-35
|-28
|64
|Mackenzie Hughes
|153
|136
|4
|3
|163
|154
|8
|34
|10
|18
|4
|31
|63
|Webb Simpson
|125
|148
|2
|157
|151
|97
|142
|105
|26
|-51
|140
|-52
|63
|Chez Reavie
|168
|28
|63
|155
|153
|38
|163
|122
|-15
|10
|100
|-33
|62
|Lucas Glover
|112
|5
|48
|139
|45
|15
|133
|169
|-67
|10
|85
|30
|58
|Charley Hoffman
|72
|74
|89
|146
|111
|31
|116
|181
|39
|-43
|27
|35
|58
|Justin Lower
|145
|78
|131
|31
|154
|91
|161
|35
|9
|13
|30
|4
|56
|Hideki Matsuyama
|33
|15
|1
|121
|81
|12
|13
|119
|48
|-3
|12
|-2
|55
|Ryan Moore
|118
|24
|37
|177
|124
|22
|160
|103
|6
|-2
|123
|-74
|53
|Brian Harman
|88
|35
|74
|40
|48
|105
|107
|27
|-40
|70
|33
|-13
|50
|Lanto Griffin
|56
|76
|174
|123
|71
|171
|141
|89
|15
|95
|-33
|-34
|43
|Sahith Theegala
|28
|44
|81
|48
|134
|69
|22
|17
|106
|25
|-59
|-31
|41
|Si Woo Kim
|38
|14
|43
|140
|25
|44
|44
|163
|-13
|30
|1
|23
|41
|Chad Ramey
|129
|162
|87
|25
|104
|155
|140
|44
|-25
|-7
|53
|19
|40
|Russell Henley
|106
|33
|21
|39
|63
|18
|29
|120
|-43
|-15
|8
|81
|31
|Beau Hossler
|85
|156
|9
|14
|53
|158
|25
|56
|-32
|2
|16
|42
|28
|Taylor Moore
|46
|142
|92
|55
|114
|112
|110
|25
|68
|-30
|18
|-30
|26
|Joel Dahmen
|40
|16
|141
|181
|65
|83
|65
|188
|25
|67
|-76
|7
|23
|Cameron Young
|25
|87
|102
|145
|12
|92
|119
|158
|-13
|5
|17
|13
|22
|Kevin Chappell
|128
|145
|82
|86
|138
|81
|137
|106
|10
|-64
|55
|20
|21
|Corey Conners
|21
|3
|124
|128
|11
|21
|135
|128
|-10
|18
|11
|0
|19
|Ben Griffin
|130
|34
|23
|52
|117
|89
|12
|39
|-13
|55
|-11
|-13
|18
|Adam Scott
|31
|88
|71
|27
|28
|143
|37
|19
|-3
|55
|-34
|-8
|10
|Kevin Yu
|12
|36
|155
|153
|6
|66
|101
|191
|-6
|30
|-54
|38
|8
|Ryan Brehm
|81
|173
|181
|160
|169
|184
|186
|61
|88
|11
|5
|-99
|5
|Tom Hoge
|120
|4
|160
|93
|155
|9
|151
|66
|35
|5
|-9
|-27
|4
|Brice Garnett
|136
|69
|26
|169
|127
|137
|71
|69
|-9
|68
|45
|-100
|4
|David Lipsky
|167
|49
|60
|162
|131
|43
|87
|179
|-36
|-6
|27
|17
|2
|Austin Eckroat
|30
|27
|157
|129
|34
|102
|131
|76
|4
|75
|-26
|-53
|0
|Nate Lashley
|148
|63
|34
|88
|121
|45
|84
|81
|-27
|-18
|50
|-7
|-2
|J.T. Poston
|110
|105
|31
|50
|118
|47
|99
|29
|8
|-58
|68
|-21
|-3
|Carl Yuan
|54
|153
|119
|179
|67
|142
|161
|132
|13
|-11
|42
|-47
|-3
|Andrew Putnam
|170
|63
|22
|41
|174
|25
|73
|12
|4
|-38
|51
|-29
|-12
|Sepp Straka
|48
|40
|172
|104
|101
|23
|167
|60
|53
|-17
|-5
|-44
|-13
|Tony Finau
|68
|2
|12
|156
|44
|5
|49
|125
|-24
|3
|37
|-31
|-15
|Joseph Bramlett
|26
|90
|32
|173
|54
|37
|54
|160
|28
|-53
|22
|-13
|-16
|Ludvig Åberg
|14
|21
|105
|67
|2
|107
|39
|42
|-12
|86
|-66
|-25
|-17
|K.H. Lee
|79
|140
|48
|62
|90
|94
|26
|101
|11
|-46
|-22
|39
|-18
|Justin Thomas
|72
|9
|3
|174
|62
|39
|4
|135
|-10
|30
|1
|-39
|-18
|Troy Merritt
|133
|79
|91
|161
|107
|126
|41
|172
|-26
|47
|-50
|11
|-18
|Harris English
|84
|149
|73
|16
|159
|79
|49
|16
|75
|-70
|-24
|0
|-19
|Robby Shelton
|173
|134
|15
|94
|160
|80
|35
|121
|-13
|-54
|20
|27
|-20
|Aaron Baddeley
|182
|153
|7
|18
|187
|117
|2
|31
|5
|-36
|-5
|13
|-23
|Michael Kim
|147
|37
|97
|78
|106
|59
|93
|78
|-41
|22
|-4
|0
|-23
|Zac Blair
|154
|89
|38
|120
|156
|88
|36
|97
|2
|-1
|-2
|-23
|-24
|Emiliano Grillo
|97
|44
|177
|68
|57
|62
|158
|84
|-40
|18
|-19
|16
|-25
|Nick Hardy
|48
|61
|175
|135
|80
|61
|164
|87
|32
|0
|-11
|-48
|-27
|Chesson Hadley
|94
|131
|150
|45
|139
|42
|181
|30
|45
|-89
|31
|-15
|-28
|Sungjae Im
|29
|99
|25
|65
|24
|87
|17
|62
|-5
|-12
|-8
|-3
|-28
|Greyson Sigg
|122
|25
|30
|175
|83
|65
|77
|96
|-39
|40
|47
|-79
|-31
|Taylor Montgomery
|184
|165
|33
|1
|148
|181
|18
|2
|-36
|16
|-15
|1
|-34
|Byeong Hun An
|22
|70
|104
|113
|27
|98
|6
|144
|5
|28
|-98
|31
|-34
|Shane Lowry
|53
|12
|114
|112
|30
|28
|82
|116
|-23
|16
|-32
|4
|-35
|Thomas Detry
|78
|137
|151
|10
|93
|118
|78
|50
|15
|-19
|-73
|40
|-37
|Patrick Rodgers
|58
|135
|76
|71
|61
|120
|47
|67
|3
|-15
|-29
|-4
|-45
|Ben Taylor
|177
|177
|60
|74
|181
|127
|101
|32
|4
|-50
|41
|-42
|-47
|Denny McCarthy
|155
|111
|14
|4
|90
|85
|58
|3
|-65
|-26
|44
|-1
|-48
|Tyler Duncan
|45
|172
|137
|142
|22
|134
|177
|113
|-23
|-38
|40
|-29
|-50
|Brandon Wu
|169
|109
|52
|124
|70
|84
|115
|135
|-99
|-25
|63
|11
|-50
|Wyndham Clark
|18
|96
|83
|19
|74
|29
|27
|33
|56
|-67
|-56
|14
|-53
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|52
|28
|59
|3
|8
|14
|65
|-1
|-44
|-14
|6
|-53
|Peter Malnati
|174
|146
|83
|48
|186
|165
|23
|23
|12
|19
|-60
|-25
|-54
|Justin Suh
|141
|170
|144
|6
|86
|125
|183
|10
|-55
|-45
|39
|4
|-57
|Davis Riley
|162
|168
|129
|41
|105
|40
|173
|125
|-57
|-128
|44
|84
|-57
|Matt Kuchar
|143
|128
|29
|29
|94
|100
|9
|68
|-49
|-28
|-20
|39
|-58
|Jason Day
|74
|152
|55
|9
|37
|110
|45
|37
|-37
|-42
|-10
|28
|-61
|Mark Hubbard
|98
|53
|108
|98
|141
|14
|43
|93
|43
|-39
|-65
|-5
|-66
|Gary Woodland
|99
|47
|166
|143
|15
|6
|178
|186
|-84
|-41
|12
|43
|-70
|Tom Kim
|74
|49
|86
|114
|75
|10
|93
|73
|1
|-39
|7
|-41
|-72
|J.J. Spaun
|111
|17
|112
|108
|43
|51
|32
|149
|-68
|34
|-80
|41
|-73
|Luke List
|81
|133
|162
|103
|9
|52
|147
|189
|-72
|-81
|-15
|86
|-82
|Keegan Bradley
|67
|41
|100
|125
|58
|57
|113
|20
|-9
|16
|13
|-105
|-85
|Stephan Jaeger
|32
|120
|54
|99
|39
|62
|7
|110
|7
|-58
|-47
|11
|-87
|Dylan Wu
|152
|72
|92
|76
|99
|53
|111
|40
|-53
|-19
|19
|-36
|-89
|S.H. Kim
|142
|176
|52
|16
|29
|174
|38
|49
|-113
|-2
|-14
|33
|-96
|Viktor Hovland
|13
|18
|180
|44
|8
|11
|86
|54
|-5
|-7
|-94
|10
|-96
|Adam Svensson
|95
|32
|58
|172
|59
|50
|85
|59
|-36
|18
|27
|-113
|-104
|Ryan Palmer
|77
|167
|135
|165
|56
|60
|154
|168
|-21
|-107
|19
|3
|-106
|Kevin Streelman
|93
|114
|117
|138
|98
|78
|61
|118
|5
|-36
|-56
|-20
|-107
|Matt NeSmith
|113
|116
|148
|133
|99
|56
|124
|124
|-14
|-60
|-24
|-9
|-107
|Eric Cole
|159
|66
|45
|47
|158
|19
|16
|13
|-1
|-47
|-29
|-34
|-111
|Garrick Higgo
|140
|157
|132
|83
|18
|161
|143
|77
|-122
|4
|11
|-6
|-113
|Alex Smalley
|27
|120
|146
|168
|48
|32
|106
|161
|21
|-88
|-40
|-7
|-114
|Brendon Todd
|166
|164
|19
|24
|164
|67
|3
|22
|-2
|-97
|-16
|-2
|-117
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|102
|127
|79
|23
|55
|116
|31
|11
|-47
|-11
|-48
|-12
|-118
|Nick Taylor
|130
|55
|90
|109
|128
|36
|48
|52
|-2
|-19
|-42
|-57
|-120
|Lee Hodges
|114
|29
|160
|158
|51
|68
|155
|64
|-63
|39
|-5
|-94
|-123
|Hayden Buckley
|90
|144
|155
|152
|10
|130
|191
|86
|-80
|-14
|36
|-66
|-124
|Jordan Spieth
|15
|138
|108
|101
|59
|71
|28
|79
|44
|-67
|-80
|-22
|-125
|Patrick Cantlay
|61
|102
|35
|53
|4
|16
|57
|47
|-57
|-86
|22
|-6
|-127
|Sam Ryder
|156
|49
|152
|122
|172
|24
|127
|14
|16
|-25
|-25
|-108
|-142
|Chris Kirk
|43
|83
|69
|170
|97
|34
|15
|70
|54
|-49
|-54
|-100
|-149
|Adam Hadwin
|109
|114
|103
|96
|103
|64
|83
|21
|-6
|-50
|-20
|-75
|-151
|Callum Tarren
|158
|122
|143
|178
|64
|73
|165
|141
|-94
|-49
|22
|-37
|-158
|Nicolai Højgaard
|107
|30
|168
|144
|116
|41
|108
|24
|9
|11
|-60
|-120
|-160
|Vincent Norrman
|55
|147
|169
|184
|23
|90
|124
|157
|-32
|-57
|-45
|-27
|-161
|Tommy Fleetwood
|35
|92
|35
|92
|33
|27
|10
|14
|-2
|-65
|-25
|-78
|-170
|Adam Schenk
|59
|171
|133
|95
|85
|48
|112
|36
|26
|-123
|-21
|-59
|-177
|Cam Davis
|127
|123
|94
|147
|17
|75
|46
|123
|-110
|-48
|-48
|-24
|-230
|Max Homa
|164
|86
|39
|106
|41
|26
|33
|6
|-123
|-60
|-6
|-100
|-289
|Rickie Fowler
|137
|124
|121
|66
|77
|7
|21
|48
|-60
|-117
|-100
|-18
|-295
|Justin Rose
|119
|157
|112
|97
|115
|17
|20
|26
|-4
|-140
|-92
|-71
|-307