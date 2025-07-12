Cash and Glasspool become first all-British pair since 1936 to win Wimbledon men’s doubles title

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool became the first all-British pair in 89 years to win the men’s Wimbledon doubles title by defeating Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2, 7-6 (3) Saturday on Centre Court.

They are the first all-British winners of the title since Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey in 1936.

“When you say it, it sounds incredible,” Glasspool said when that year was cited in an on-court interview.

It makes for a perfect grass-court season for the pair, who also won the titles at Queen’s and Eastbourne in the run-up to Wimbledon.

Those performances had raised expectations on the fifth-seeded duo going into Wimbledon, and they lived up to the hype.

“There was a lot of pressure on our shoulders,” Cash said, “and the fact that we’ve been able to do what everyone has been talking about is surreal.”

It was the first Grand Slam final for Cash and Glasspool.

Hijikata was looking for a second Grand Slam doubles title after the Australian won the 2023 Australian Open together with Jason Kubler.

Pel said he and Hijikata had never even met before arriving at Wimbledon.

“It was our first time actually speaking on the day the tournament started,” the Dutchman said.