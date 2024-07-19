Tiger Woods concludes another lost season with likely goodbye to Royal Troon

TROON, Scotland – The towering yellow leaderboard told a grim tale – Tiger Woods was 14 over after two harsh days along the Ayrshire coast and headed home for the season.

The fans bundled up under the iconic board clapped politely, a recognition of past Open Championship glory more than an appreciation of current form. Injury and absence have left the 15-time major champion a competitive afterthought and his short week at Royal Troon was an apropos swansong to another lost year.

For the season, which began with hopes of once-a-month appearances, Tiger managed just five starts, not a single round under par, one made cut and a collective total of 45 over par.

His two rounds at The Open were endemic of his entire season.

“It wasn’t very good,” said Woods, who confirmed on Friday that he won’t play again until his unofficial Hero World Challenge in December. “I made a double there at [No.] 2 right out of the hopper when I needed to go the other way. Just was fighting it pretty much all day. I never really hit it close enough to make birdies and consequently made a lot of bogeys.”

As he’s done at previous stops, Woods offered a predictable paradigm of hope, telling reporters that his recovery from multiple surgeries was progressing: “I’ve gotten better, even though my results really haven’t shown it, but physically I’ve gotten better, which is great,” he said.

What doesn’t seem to be progressing is his golf.

By any measure, 2024 was awful. In limited starts, he ranks outside the top 170 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach the green, around the green and tee to green, and outside the top 150 in putting. He’s plummeted to No. 874 in the world ranking and his rounds of 79-77 at Royal Troon added up to his highest 36-hole score in a major championship.

Woods eviscerated Colin Montgomerie earlier this week after the Scot suggested in an interview with The Times that Tiger’s aura was being tarnished by his continued mediocrity on the golf course. “At Pinehurst, he did not seem to enjoy a single shot, and you think, ‘What the hell is he doing?’ He’s coming to Troon and he won’t enjoy it there, either,” said Montgomerie, who later posted on the social media platform X that his comments were taken out of context.

Either way, Tiger wasn’t having it.

“As a past [Open] champion I am exempt until I’m 60. Colin is not, as he’s not a past champion, he’s not exempt,” Woods shot back. “He doesn’t get the right to make that decision. I do. When I get to his age, I get to make that decision. He doesn’t.”

Unfortunately, Woods’ play at The Open wasn’t nearly as fiery as his Monty takes and while he’s made it clear he’ll continue to play the majors, there was a distinct notion at Royal Troon that this will be the last time he will play a championship on the Ayrshire coast.

Royal Troon is on roughly a 10-year rotation to host The Open, which would make Woods around 58 years old the next time the championship ventures to Scotland’s west coast (assuming Turnberry remains out of the rotation for the foreseeable future).

The inevitable march of time only added to Friday’s pall, although Woods was quick to point out his days on the ancient links are not over.

“I’ve won two Open Championships here in Scotland, so I’ve always enjoyed playing up here and enjoyed the different types of links that Scotland brings and the challenges,” he said. “I’ve missed playing Troon. It’s been a long time. I remember playing here way back in ’97. I’ve had some good memories here. I just wish I’d done a little bit better and looking forward to it.”

Woods has never had much interest in nostalgia even as he approaches the half-century mark. It’s not the way he’s wired. But many of those gathered under the big yellow board weren’t there to witness golf brilliance; they braved the elements to get a glimpse at history.

Watching Woods make a final walk up the 18th fairway at (fill in the blank) will become part of the lore, just like it did for Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus.

In Woods’ competitively keen mind he still shows up with the loftiest of goals – to win – but as time continues to take a toll, those who once lined fairways to witness greatness will now show up wishing only to watch one of the all-time greats – nothing more.

This isn’t a reflection on Woods’ drive to compete or his commitment to his craft. That should never be questioned. But as he walked off Royal Troon’s 18th green it was just as obvious that time is not on his side.