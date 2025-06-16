 Skip navigation
Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. sidelined with sprained foot, rookie Ryan Gusto to start

  
Published June 16, 2025 04:55 PM

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Houston Astros placed right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on the 15-day injured list with a sprained right foot Monday before his scheduled start against the Athletics.

The move, which is retroactive to Friday, comes after McCullers made seven starts this year in his return after missing two full seasons with various arm injuries.

Rookie right-hander Ryan Gusto will start in his place Monday as the AL West-leading Astros open a four-game series against the Athletics.

McCullers is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA this season. He allowed four hits and four runs while striking out six in five innings of a 4-2 loss to the White Sox in his last start on Tuesday.

The injury to McCullers is the latest in a string of injuries to the Astros rotation. Houston starters Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco are both out for the season after having Tommy John surgery and right-hander Spencer Arrighetti has been sidelined since April after breaking his right thumb in a batting practice mishap.

They also are missing right-handers Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier, who are both still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Astros recalled right-hander Jason Alexander from Triple-A Sugar Land to take his spot on the roster.