Brady House, 11th overall pick in 2021 draft, gets called up by the Nationals

  
Published June 16, 2025 04:46 PM

WASHINGTON — Third baseman Brady House was promoted by the Washington Nationals from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, the club’s latest rookie to get a look at the big league level this season.

In other moves before opening a series against the worst-in-the-majors Colorado Rockies, the Nationals recalled outfielder Daylen Lile from Rochester, optioned outfielder Robert Hassell III and infielder José Tena to the Triple-A club and designated infielder Juan Yepez for assignment.

Washington entered Monday on an eight-game losing streak and with a 30-41 record.

The 22-year-old House was the 11th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft.

He is considered Washington’s No. 3 prospect and leads the club’s minor league system with 13 homers, 41 RBIs, a .519 slugging percentage and an .872 OPS in 65 games at Triple-A in 2025.

Lile made his major league debut in May.

Hassell, another rookie, hit .218 with one homer and eight RBIs in 21 games since making his debut.

Tena it .248 in 44 games with the Nationals this season.