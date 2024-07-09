 Skip navigation
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 10
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Novak Djokovic uses Wimbledon crowd's 'disrespect' as fuel as he moves closer to another title
Philipsen finally triumphs in sprint finish on Stage 10 of Tour de France

Top Clips

Philipsen: 'Big relief' to win TDF Stage 10
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 10 finish
Will Paul pull off the upset against Alcaraz?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Tiger Woods explains why he didn’t want to captain 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team

  
Published July 9, 2024 12:42 PM
Lavner on Ryder Cup captain: ' I love this move'
July 8, 2024 05:40 PM
Golf Central’s Ryan Lavner reacts to the announcement of Keegan Bradley being the U.S. Ryder Cup team captain and how more accomplished players on the team may treat him in 2025.

Tiger Woods won’t captain the U.S. Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, but that doesn’t mean he’ll never lead the team.

Woods released a statement that was read by PGA of America Senior Director Julius Mason Tuesday during newly appointed captain Keegan Bradley’s press conference.

“With my new responsibilities to the Tour and time commitments involved, I felt like I would not be able to commit the time to Team USA and the players required as a captain,” the statement read. “That does not mean I wouldn’t want to captain a team in the future. If and when I feel it is the right time, I will put my hat in the ring for this committee to decide.”

Woods, 48, was the favorite to be named the 2025 U.S. captain, having won the 2002 U.S. Open on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York. He was asked during his major championship press conferences this year if he would accept the job, but repeatedly said a decision had not been made.

The 2027 edition of the biennial matches will be held at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland. Woods has a longtime business and personal relationship with Adare Manor owner J.P. McManus.