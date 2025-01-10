U.S. Amateur standout signs with LIV Golf’s Fireballs team

Sergio Garcia has filled the hole in his Fireballs GC roster with a promising young Spaniard who starred at last year’s U.S. Amateur.

That player would be Luis Masaveu.

Masaveu, a 22-year-old from Madrid, reached the semifinals at Hazeltine before losing to fellow countryman Josele Ballester, the Arizona State senior who went on to win the Havemeyer Trophy.

Masaveu’s amateur resume included a victory at the 2024 Portuguese International Amateur, plus low-amateur honors at both the 2022 and 2024 Spanish Opens on the DP World Tour. After reaching as high as 16th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Masaveu turned pro last October and was set to receive full Challenge Tour status via the Global Amateur Pathway ranking. He tied for ninth in his pro debut at the Asian Tour’s International Series event in Qatar.

Masaveu replaces Eugenio Chacarra on the Fireballs roster, which includes Garcia, Abraham Ancer and David Puig, the latter of whom was Masaveu’s former teammate on the Spanish National Team.

“Obviously, it’s his first year as a pro and coming in and playing with the big guns,” Garcia told LIV Golf’s Mike McAllister. “I think it’s going to be a good learning experience. But all three of us, not only myself but Abraham and David, we’re going to be there to support him, to cheer him on and make sure that he can enjoy his game and play the way he can play.”

Said Masaveu of joining Garcia’s team: “I’ve been watching him since I was a kid, him winning the Masters and in the Ryder Cup. So, it’s just incredible. I’m just really, really happy to be here, and I’m just going to try to learn the most I can with him.”

With Masaveu’s Fireballs signing, that leaves one open roster spot on LIV for this season, which starts next month. However, multiple outlets have reported that Tom McKibbin will soon sign with Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII.