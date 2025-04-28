How to watch Grand Slam Track Miami 2025: Stream info, schedule, preview

Grand Slam Track, a new series of meets for sprinters, hurdlers and distance runners, holds its second stop this weekend in Miami, live on Peacock.

Top athletes include Olympic gold medalists Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Masai Russell and Cole Hocker, plus a bevy of international stars.

Each athlete races twice over the three-day meet.

The series was launched by Michael Johnson, an Olympic gold medalist in 1992, 1996 and 2000 who serves as commissioner. The first stop was in Kingston, Jamaica, from April 4-6.

After Miami, the last two Slams of 2025 are Philadelphia (May 30-June 1) and Los Angeles (June 27-29), both also live on Peacock.

Grand Slam Track Miami Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform(s) Friday 5 p.m. Peacock Saturday 5 p.m. Peacock, CW Sunday 3 p.m. Peacock, CW

Grand Slam Track Miami Race Schedule

Day Event Group Time (ET) Friday Women’s 100m Hurdles Short Hurdles 5:42 p.m. Men’s 1500m Short Distance 5:51 p.m. Men’s 400m Hurdles Long Hurdles 6:06 p.m. Women’s 5000m Long Distance 6:16 p.m. Men’s 200m Long Sprints 6:40 p.m. Women’s 100m Short Sprints 6:52 pm. Men’s 3000m Long Distance 7:01 p.m. Women’s 400m Long Sprints 7:21 p.m. Saturday Women’s 400m Hurdles Long Hurdles 5:42 p.m. Men’s 400m Long Sprints 5:56 p.m. Women’s 100m Short Hurdles 6:10 p.m. Women’s 1500m Short Distance 6:22 p.m. Men’s 110m Hurdles Short Hurdles 6:39 p.m. Men’s 100m Short Sprints 6:53 p.m. Men’s 800m Short Distance 7:05 p.m. Women’s 200m Short Sprints 7:21 p.m. Sunday Women’s 800m Short Distance 3:42 p.m. Men’s 100m Short Hurdles 3:55 p.m. Women’s 3000m Long Distance 4:04 p.m. Men’s 400m Long Hurdles 4:23 p.m. Women’s 200m Long Sprints 4:35 p.m. Men’s 5000m Long Distance 4:44 p.m. Women’s 400m Long Hurdles 5:09 p.m. Men’s 200m Short Sprints 5:21 p.m.

How Does Grand Slam Track Work?

Athletes are divided into six event groups: short sprints (racing the 100m and 200m), short hurdles (100mH and 100m or 110mH and 100m), long sprints (200m/400m), long hurdles (400mH/400m), short distance (800m/1500m) and long distance (3000m/5000m).

There are 24 men’s “Racers” and 24 women’s “Racers” who signed up for all four Grand Slams — four for each event group. For each individual Slam, men’s and women’s “Challengers” fill out the rest of the fields for every eight-athlete event group. Racers who have to withdraw from meets are replaced by new Racers or Challengers.

Athletes earn points based on results, which determine champions for each event group for every Slam.

One overall men’s season champion and one overall women’s season champion will be crowned at the end of the season.

Grand Slam Track Miami Entry Lists

Race Groups (® denotes Racer; © denotes Challenger)

Men’s Short Sprints: Kenny Bednarek ®, Fred Kerley ®, Oblique Seville ®, Zharnel Hughes ®, Andre De Grasse ©, Ackeem Blake ©, Jerome Blake ©, Benjamin Richardson ©

Women’s Short Sprints: Gabby Thomas ®, Brittany Brown ®, Daryll Neita ®, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ®, Tamari Davis ©, Jacious Sears ©, Favour Ofili ©, Kayla White ©

Men’s Long Sprints: Matthew Hudson-Smith ®, Muzala Samukonga ®, Steven Gardiner ®, Jereem Richards ®, Bryce Deadmon ©, Alexander Ogando ©, Jacory Patterson ©, Ryan Zeze ©

Women’s Long Sprints: Nickisha Pryce ®, Alexis Holmes ®, Marileidy Paulino ®, Salwa Eid Naser ®, Amber Anning ©, Isabella Whittaker ©, Kendall Ellis ©, Stacey Ann Williams ©

Men’s Short Hurdles: Freddie Crittenden ®, Sasha Zhoya ®, Daniel Roberts ®, Trey Cunningham ©, Wilhelm Belocian ©, Jamal Britt ©, Dylan Beard ©, Michael Obasuyi ©

Women’s Short Hurdles: Ackera Nugent ®, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn ®, Masai Russell ®, Cyréna Samba-Mayela ®, Keni Harrison ©, Tia Jones ©, Maribel Vanessa Caicedo ©, Alaysha Johnson ©

Men’s Long Hurdles: Alison dos Santos ®, Caleb Dean ®, Roshawn Clarke ®, Trevor Bassitt ©, Malik James-King ©, Chris Robinson ©, Ludvy Vaillant ©, Khallifah Rosser ©

Women’s Long Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ®, Shamier Little ®, Rushell Clayton ®, Anna Hall ©, Sarah Carli ©, Naomi Van den Broeck ©, Shiann Salmon ©, Andrenette Knight ©

Men’s Short Distance: Cole Hocker ®, Josh Kerr ®, Yared Nuguse ®, Marco Arop ®, Timothy Cheruiyot ©, Kethobogile Haingura ©, Tshepo Tshite ©, Peter Bol ©

Women’s Short Distance: Jessica Hull ®, Nikki Hiltz ®, Diribe Welteji ®, Mary Moraa ®, Shafiqua Maloney ©, Freweyni Hailu ©, Emily Mackay ©, Lucia Stafford ©

Men’s Long Distance: Grant Fisher ®, Ronald Kwemoi ®, Hagos Gebrhiwet ®, Cooper Teare ©, Andrew Coscoran ©, George Mills ©, Sam Atkin ©, Dawit Seare ©

Women’s Long Distance: Nozomi Tanaka ®, Tsige Gebreselama ®, Agnes Ngetich ®, Elise Cranny ®, Aynadis Mebratu ©, Janeth Chepngetich ©, Medina Eisa ©, Hirut Meshesha ©

Grand Slam Track Miami Key Races

Women’s 100m Hurdles (Short Hurdles), Friday, 5:42 p.m. ET

All three Paris Olympic medalists return after facing off at the first stop in Kingston, where they were upset by a Challenger, Tia Jones. Jones returns for Miami. A new Challenger is American Keni Harrison, the second-fastest woman in history. If the conditions are favorable, they should challenge the fastest time in the world this year -- 12.51 seconds by Grace Stark.

Men’s 1500m (Short Distance), Friday, 5:51 p.m. ET

In one of the Kingston highlights, Olympic 800m gold medalist Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya won this race over all three Olympic 1500m medalists (Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr and Yared Nuguse). Wanyonyi isn’t in the Miami field, but Tokyo Olympic 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot makes his Grand Slam debut as a Challenger.

Women’s 200m (Short Sprints), Saturday, 7:21 p.m. ET

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas won the long sprints group in Kingston. She shifts to the short sprints in Miami, with her favored 200m coming after Friday’s 100m. In the 100m, she’ll have her hands full with Olympic bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Jacious Sears, the world’s third-fastest woman in 2024. In the 200m, Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Brown is coming off a win over Thomas at the Athlos meet last September.

Men’s 400m (Long Sprints), Saturday, 5:56 p.m. ET

A high-profile new addition for Miami is Tokyo Olympic 400m gold medalist Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas. He’ll take on the silver and bronze medalists from Paris: Brit Matthew Hudson-Smith and Muzala Samukonga of Zambia.

Women’s 400m (Long Hurdles), Sunday, 5:09 p.m. ET

Another chance for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record holder in the 400m hurdles, to take down the American record in the flat 400m. She won both in Kingston, but a strong wind in the flat race slowed down the times. McLaughlin-Levrone’s personal best in the 400m is 48.74, just four hundredths off Sanya Richards-Ross’ American record.