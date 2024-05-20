U.S. Open exemption categories: How players qualify for Pinehurst

The 124th U.S. Open will take place June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Players can earn spots among the 156-person field in a variety of ways, including exemptions and qualifying events. There were 109 local qualifying sites, with 13 final qualifying locations this year (click here for final qualifying sites and results).

Below are the 2024 exemption categories, per the USGA.