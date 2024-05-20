U.S. Open exemption categories: How players qualify for Pinehurst
Published May 20, 2024 11:55 AM
Previewing Pinehurst No. 2 setup for U.S. Open
With U.S. Open preparations underway, USGA Chief Champions Officer John Bodenhamer joins Golf Today to share the history behind host-site Pinehurst No. 2, what players can expect in North Carolina and more.
The 124th U.S. Open will take place June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Players can earn spots among the 156-person field in a variety of ways, including exemptions and qualifying events. There were 109 local qualifying sites, with 13 final qualifying locations this year (click here for final qualifying sites and results).
Below are the 2024 exemption categories, per the USGA.
- F-1. Winners of the U.S. Open the last 10 years (2014-23)
- F-2. From the 2023 U.S. Open, the 10 lowest scorers and ties
- F-3. Winner of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open
- F-4. Winner of the 2023 U.S. Amateur
- F-5. Winners of the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur, and the 2023 U.S. Amateur runner-up (must be an amateur)
- F-6. Winners of the Masters Tournament from 2020-24
- F-7. Winners of the PGA Championship from 2019-24
- F-8. Winners of The Open Championship from 2019-23
- F-9. Winners of The Players Championship from 2022-24
- F-10. Winner of the 2023 European BMW PGA Championship
- F-11. Those players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2023 Tour Championship
- F-12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award full-point allocation for the FedExCup, from the conclusion of the 2023 U.S. Open to the initiation of the 2024 U.S. Open
- F-13. The top 5 players in the 2024 FedExCup standings as of May 20, 2024 who are not otherwise exempt
- F-14. The points leader from the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points Standings and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals
- F-15. The top two players from the final 2023 Race to Dubai rankings who are not otherwise exempt as of May 20, 2024
- F-16. The top player on the 2024 Race to Dubai rankings as of May 20, 2024 who is not otherwise exempt
- F-17. Winner of 2023 Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)
- F-18. Winner of the 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal (men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking; must be an amateur)
- F-19. Winner of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Golf Championship (must be an amateur)
- F-20. Winner of the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)
- F-21. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of May 20, 2024 (if not previously exempt)
- F-22. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of June 10, 2024 (if not previously exempt)
- F-23. Special exemptions as selected by the USGA