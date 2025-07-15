 Skip navigation
Blackhawks agree to 3-year, entry-level deal with No. 3 overall pick Anton Frondell

  
Published July 15, 2025 05:28 PM

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks agreed on Tuesday to a three-year, entry-level contract with Anton Frondell, who was the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s draft.

The 18-year-old Swedish forward’s deal has a $975,000 salary cap hit.

Frondell scored 11 goals and had 14 assists last season over 29 regular-season games for Djurgarden, which played in Sweden’s second division. His production was part of the reason the team earned promotion to the top division this year.

Frondell also helped Sweden win the silver medal at the 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship. He scored a goal and had two assists over three games.