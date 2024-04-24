U.S. Open local qualifying underway for 2024 championship at Pinehurst

Local qualifying is underway for this year’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

The USGA accepted 10,052 entries for open qualifying, the third most in championship history. Last year’s major at Los Angeles Country Club received 10,187 entries. The 2014 edition at Pinehurst had 10,127.

There are 109 local qualifying sites across 44 U.S. states and Canada and will take place between April 22 — May 20 (click here for the 18-hole results via the USGA). Those players who advance will join locally exempt players in final qualifying, which will be conducted over 36 holes at 10 U.S. and three international sites.

To be eligible for qualifying, a player must have a Handicap Index not exceeding 0.4 or be a professional.

The men’s third major of the season will take place June 13-16 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The No. 2 course previously hosted the 1999 U.S. Open (won by Payne Stewart), the 2005 U.S. Open (Michael Campbell) and the 2014 U.S. men’s and women’s opens in back-to-back weeks (Martin Kaymer and Michelle Wie).