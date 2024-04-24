 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal says he is not 100% fit ahead of Madrid debut. Spaniard still unsure about playing French Open
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz is cautious ahead of Madrid Open. The Spaniard is not 100% sure he will play
Screenshot 2024-04-21 at 5.40.36 PM.png
‘Risen from the ashes,’ Dartmouth women’s golf goes from cut to Ivy League champ

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_dps_reggiebushnewsreax_240424.jpg
Bush to get Heisman back; what about USC’s wins?
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal says he is not 100% fit ahead of Madrid debut. Spaniard still unsure about playing French Open
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz is cautious ahead of Madrid Open. The Spaniard is not 100% sure he will play
Screenshot 2024-04-21 at 5.40.36 PM.png
‘Risen from the ashes,’ Dartmouth women’s golf goes from cut to Ivy League champ

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_dps_reggiebushnewsreax_240424.jpg
Bush to get Heisman back; what about USC’s wins?
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Open local qualifying underway for 2024 championship at Pinehurst

  
Published April 24, 2024 11:46 AM

Local qualifying is underway for this year’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

The USGA accepted 10,052 entries for open qualifying, the third most in championship history. Last year’s major at Los Angeles Country Club received 10,187 entries. The 2014 edition at Pinehurst had 10,127.

There are 109 local qualifying sites across 44 U.S. states and Canada and will take place between April 22 — May 20 (click here for the 18-hole results via the USGA). Those players who advance will join locally exempt players in final qualifying, which will be conducted over 36 holes at 10 U.S. and three international sites.

To be eligible for qualifying, a player must have a Handicap Index not exceeding 0.4 or be a professional.

The men’s third major of the season will take place June 13-16 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The No. 2 course previously hosted the 1999 U.S. Open (won by Payne Stewart), the 2005 U.S. Open (Michael Campbell) and the 2014 U.S. men’s and women’s opens in back-to-back weeks (Martin Kaymer and Michelle Wie).