WATCH: Clinging to lead, Matt McCarty drives par 4, makes eagle at Black Desert Champ.

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SAS Championship - Final Round
Jerry Kelly ends drought, wins PGA Tour Champions’ regular-season finale
MLB: ALDS-New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Guardians vs. Yankees ALCS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Preston Boespflug closeup.JPG
Preston Boespflug joins Partzilla PRMX for 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florioharbaugh_241013.jpg
Harbaugh had ‘atrial flutter’ during Chargers game
nbc_fnia_floriogodwin_241013.jpg
Godwin, Bucs’ prep an escape from Milton unknowns
nbc_fnia_aidanhutchinsoninjury_241013.jpg
Hutchinson ‘heart and soul’ of Lions is carted off

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SAS Championship - Final Round
Jerry Kelly ends drought, wins PGA Tour Champions’ regular-season finale
MLB: ALDS-New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Guardians vs. Yankees ALCS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Preston Boespflug closeup.JPG
Preston Boespflug joins Partzilla PRMX for 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florioharbaugh_241013.jpg
Harbaugh had ‘atrial flutter’ during Chargers game
nbc_fnia_floriogodwin_241013.jpg
Godwin, Bucs’ prep an escape from Milton unknowns
nbc_fnia_aidanhutchinsoninjury_241013.jpg
Hutchinson ‘heart and soul’ of Lions is carted off

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WATCH: Clinging to lead, Matt McCarty drives par 4, makes eagle at Black Desert Champ.

  
Published October 13, 2024 08:10 PM

In search of his first PGA Tour win and leading by one, Matt McCarty laid down the hammer at the Black Desert Championship.

McCarty, playing in his third career Tour event and two holes removed from his first bogey of the final round, drove the par-4 14th.

With 297 yards to the green and 310 to the flag, the 26-year-old hit the perfect tee shot, nestling his ball inside 4 feet of the hole.

McCarty made the eagle putt to increase his advantage to three shots with four holes to play.

This marked McCarty’s second Tour event since being bumped from the Korn Ferry Tour following a three-win season (he also played in the 2022 U.S. Open).