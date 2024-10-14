WATCH: Clinging to lead, Matt McCarty drives par 4, makes eagle at Black Desert Champ.

In search of his first PGA Tour win and leading by one, Matt McCarty laid down the hammer at the Black Desert Championship.

McCarty, playing in his third career Tour event and two holes removed from his first bogey of the final round, drove the par-4 14th.

With 297 yards to the green and 310 to the flag, the 26-year-old hit the perfect tee shot, nestling his ball inside 4 feet of the hole.

GOLF SHOT.



Matt McCarty puts it TIGHT with his tee shot on the drivable par four 14th hole as he tries to close out his first PGA TOUR win!



📺 Golf Channel | @BDChampionship pic.twitter.com/1L4XfEl1G9 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 14, 2024

McCarty made the eagle putt to increase his advantage to three shots with four holes to play.

This marked McCarty’s second Tour event since being bumped from the Korn Ferry Tour following a three-win season (he also played in the 2022 U.S. Open).