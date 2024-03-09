Watch: Rory McIlroy accomplishes a ShotLink era first Saturday at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy did something Saturday that’s never been done in the history of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Well, at least since the ShotLink era began in 2003.

McIlroy drove the green at Bay Hill Club and Lodge’s 401-yard, par-4 10th hole. According to ShotLink, McIlroy hit his drive 365 yards, cutting the severe right dogleg and finding the front part of the green, about 65 feet from the hole.

McIlroy drives par-4 10th, makes easy birdie Rory McIlroy secures a birdie on hole No. 10 after an impressive drive off the tee during Round 3 action at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill Golf Course.

He then two-putted for an easy birdie to move back to even par for the tournament.

