Dodger Stadium
NASCAR’s Steve Phelps discusses interest in Dodger Stadium, charter status
SX Rd 09 Birmingham 2024 Protective Stadium entrance.jpg
LIVE: Supercross Round 9 coverage from Birmingham
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 20 Akron at Toledo
Mid-American Conference Tournament Best Bets: Toledo Rockets

nbc_pl_arshavertzgoal_240309.jpg
Havertz heads Arsenal 2-1 in front of Brentford
nbc_golf_pga_rorybirdieon10_240309.jpg
McIlroy drives par-4 10th, makes easy birdie
nbc_pl_brewissagoal_240309.jpg
Wissa forces a Ramsdale error to put Bees level

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dodger Stadium
NASCAR’s Steve Phelps discusses interest in Dodger Stadium, charter status
SX Rd 09 Birmingham 2024 Protective Stadium entrance.jpg
LIVE: Supercross Round 9 coverage from Birmingham
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 20 Akron at Toledo
Mid-American Conference Tournament Best Bets: Toledo Rockets

nbc_pl_arshavertzgoal_240309.jpg
Havertz heads Arsenal 2-1 in front of Brentford
nbc_golf_pga_rorybirdieon10_240309.jpg
McIlroy drives par-4 10th, makes easy birdie
nbc_pl_brewissagoal_240309.jpg
Wissa forces a Ramsdale error to put Bees level

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch: Rory McIlroy accomplishes a ShotLink era first Saturday at Bay Hill

  
Published March 9, 2024 01:20 PM

Rory McIlroy did something Saturday that’s never been done in the history of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Well, at least since the ShotLink era began in 2003.

McIlroy drove the green at Bay Hill Club and Lodge’s 401-yard, par-4 10th hole. According to ShotLink, McIlroy hit his drive 365 yards, cutting the severe right dogleg and finding the front part of the green, about 65 feet from the hole.
McIlroy drives par-4 10th, makes easy birdie
Rory McIlroy secures a birdie on hole No. 10 after an impressive drive off the tee during Round 3 action at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill Golf Course.

He then two-putted for an easy birdie to move back to even par for the tournament.