‘Weird’ start awaits Nick Dunlap at Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORLANDO, Fla. – The unique makeup of the PGA Tour’s signature events will result in an interesting few days for Nick Dunlap, who will be making his fourth start as a professional following his victory as an amateur in January at the American Express.

Because Tony Finau opted not to play the year’s fourth signature event, the field at Bay Hill will be 69 players. Under Tour regulations, there is no alternate list for a player out of Finau’s category, which means that Dunlap will play the first two rounds as a single.

“I’ve never done that before,” said Viktor Hovland when told of Dunlap’s plight. “I think that feels a little bit weird but at the same time that’s like going out and practicing for yourself. Yeah, it would be weird.”

Had one of the players from the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5 opted not to play, they would have been replaced by an alternate.

Dunlap will be the first player to tee off on Thursday at 7:45 a.m. ET, and on Friday he’s scheduled to begin his round at 10:40 a.m.