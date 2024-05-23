 Skip navigation
Tim Merlier
Merlier sprints to second victory in Stage 18 of Giro d’Italia, Pogacar maintains considerable lead
Jessica Pegula
World No. 5 Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries announce the expansion of the WNBA to Canada with a team in Toronto.
Toronto awarded WNBA’s first franchise outside US, with expansion team to begin play in 2026

nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_240523.jpg
‘Fantasy legend’ Johnson retires from NFL
nbc_ffhh_mailbag2_240523.jpg
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal
nbc_ffhh_mailbagpart1_240523.jpg
Which RB will impact his new team the most?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Reacting to the Scheffler arrest footage

May 23, 2024 01:00 PM
The Golf Channel crew watches and reacts to the video released by the Louisville Police Department of Scottie Scheffler's arrest prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.
nbc_golf_schefflerpolicevidsreax_240523.jpg
7:18
Reacting to the Scheffler arrest footage
nbc_golf_schefflerpresserreax_240523.jpg
24:03
Mayor, police chief discuss Scheffler’s case
nbc_golf_gt_spiethintv_240522.jpg
3:04
Spieth comfortable at Colonial for Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_gt_bladesbrownintv_240522.jpg
5:51
Brown embracing ‘pressure as excitement’
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_240522.jpg
6:44
Harrington assesses the state of golf
nbc_golf_gt_gilhanseoncolonialchanges_240522.jpg
5:45
Hanse details Colonial Country Club renovation
nbc_golf_gt_comointbv_240522.jpg
13:21
Como details approach to coaching Schauffele
nbc_golf_gt_colonialcountryclubupdates_240521.jpg
4:53
Players react to Colonial Country Club updates
nbc_golf_gt_annikaawardpresentation_240521__286681.jpg
4:46
Sorenstam gives fellow Swede Lindblad Annika Award
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
1:14
Scheffler working on putting before Charles Schwab
