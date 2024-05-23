Watch Now
Reacting to the Scheffler arrest footage
The Golf Channel crew watches and reacts to the video released by the Louisville Police Department of Scottie Scheffler's arrest prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.
The Golf Channel crew watches and reacts to the video released by the Louisville Police Department of Scottie Scheffler's arrest prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.
The Golf Channel crew listens and reacts to Louisville's mayor and police chief's press conference regarding Scottie Scheffler's arrest prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.
Hailey Hunter catches up with Jordan Spieth about why he likes playing at Colonial Country Club (the site of this weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge), the condition of the greens, being near home and more.
Seventeen-year-old Blades Brown, who made the cut in his PGA Tour debut at the Myrtle Beach Classic, explains his mindset going into the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball this weekend.
Padraig Harrington reflects on the current game of golf, including some of the division in the sport between the PGA Tour and LIV, and the importance of the best players competing against each other.
Gil Hanse joins Golf Today to outline how big of an undertaking it was to renovate the golf course at Colonial Country Club ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Chris Como joins Golf Today to share his experience and strategy coaching Xander Schauffele, who secured his first major win at the 2024 PGA Championship.
Hailey Hunter runs through the extensive renovations to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas that players must adjust to ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
LSU's Ingrid Lindblad receives the Annika Trophy, named after fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam, for the national female collegiate player of the year before she and Sorenstam comment on the meaning of the award.