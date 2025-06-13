 Skip navigation
What is the U.S. Open cut line and how does it compare to other majors?

  
Published June 13, 2025 10:37 AM
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 1
June 12, 2025 08:18 PM
Watch the best shots and key moments from the late portion of the opening round in the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

The U.S. Open begins with a field of 156 players and cuts to the low 60 scores and ties after two rounds.

Those who make the cut will play the final 36 holes of the championship, this year contested at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

The Masters Tournament, which has a limited field, cuts to the low 50 players and ties after 36 holes. The PGA Championship and The Open cut to the low 70 and ties.