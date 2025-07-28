 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Teammates vie for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot with 4 races left in regular season
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Bristol Motor Speedway game tops 85,000 in ticket sales, will break MLB attendance record
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies
Report: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confronted by Bryce Harper during meeting

nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_pedersonginn_250728.jpg
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_pedersonginn_250728.jpg
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How Mixon's injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts

July 28, 2025 02:45 PM
With Joe Mixon reportedly set to miss several weeks with a foot injury, Patrick Daugherty evaluates the Texans' potential backfield plans, where there may not be a "viable backup plan."

nbc_roto_matthewstafford_250728.jpg
01:16
Rams’ Stafford missing camp time with back issues
nbc_roto_jamowilliams_250725.jpg
01:19
Williams expanding route tree under new Lions OC
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250723.jpg
01:16
Richardson-Jones quarterback battle is ‘very real’
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250723.jpg
01:24
Bears’ Williams sets lofty goals for year two
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250723.jpg
01:14
Will Nabers benefit from Wilson at QB for Giants?
nbc_roto_chasebrown_250722.jpg
01:27
Bengals’ Brown will be ‘focal point’ in offense
nbc_roto_cook_250722.jpg
01:24
Bills’ Cook a ‘regression candidate’ for fantasy
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
01:14
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_roto_addison_250718.jpg
01:12
How Addison’s potential suspension impacts Vikings
nbc_roto_rashee_250718.jpg
01:32
How Rice’s potential suspension impacts KC, Worthy
nbc_roto_terranceferguson_250717.jpg
01:08
Rams’ Ferguson can make fantasy impact as rookie
nbc_roto_michaelpenix_250717.jpg
01:11
Penix Jr. opens up ‘different avenue’ for Falcons
nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
01:14
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
01:08
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
01:06
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier
nbc_roto_stefondiggs_250715.jpg
01:41
Patriots’ Diggs has wide range of fantasy outcomes
nbc_roto_brandonaiyuk_250714.jpg
01:19
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list
nbc_roto_bijanrobinson_250710.jpg
01:10
Robinson: ATL has ‘outlandish goals’ for run game
nbc_roto_titansrbs_v2_250709.jpg
01:24
Pollard, Spears expected to have even reps in TEN
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250709.jpg
01:20
Prescott says he’s ‘fully healthy’ entering camp
nbc_roto_lutherburdeniii_250708.jpg
01:20
Burden III expected to be ready for Bears camp
nbc_roto_terrymclaurinv2_250707.jpg
01:30
McLaurin carries ‘risk’ amid contract situation
nbc_roto_tuatagovailoa_250707.jpg
01:08
Tua’s health in 2025 may shape McDaniels’ future
nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
01:03
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
nbc_roto_watson_250702.jpg
01:16
Report: Watson could return to practice by October
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
01:34
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins
nbc_roto_rodgers_250701.jpg
01:41
Rodgers, Smith finding ‘middle ground’ for offense
nbc_roto_chargers_250630.jpg
01:20
Chargers passing attack ‘won’t be stunted’ in 2025
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_250630.jpg
01:32
Smith's value takes hit with trade to Steelers

nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
01:09
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_pedersonginn_250728.jpg
01:48
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire
nbc_roto_clase_news_250728.jpg
01:43
‘Move on’ from Guardians’ Clase in fantasy leagues
nbc_wnba_feverwin_250728.jpg
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
nbc_wnba_gamesreax_250728.jpg
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
nbc_roto_ryanmcmahon_250728.jpg
01:27
What is McMahon’s fantasy ceiling with Yankees?
nbc_wnba_libertysparks_250728.jpg
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
nbc_dps_nflhopemeter_250728.jpg
10:51
NFL teams with ‘varying degrees’ of hope in 2025
nbc_golf_sales_penske3m_250728.jpg
01:47
Top shots from 2025 3M Open
nbc_dls_mlstalk_250728.jpg
05:14
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
nbc_golf_abbottsegment_250728.jpg
08:14
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_250728.jpg
11:23
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play
nbc_golf_rolappdiscussion_250728.jpg
09:28
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
oly_sww100bu_worlds_final_underwater.jpg
01:07
Underwater Cam: Walsh wins 100m fly world title
nbc_nas_iowacorn350promo_250728.jpg
30
NASCAR on NBC returns with road to the playoffs
nbc_csu_madden_99_250728.jpg
04:46
Jackson, Allen among six joining Madden ’99 Club’
kennyp.jpg
06:28
How Pickett’s injury affects Browns QB competition
nbc_csu_stafford_out_250728.jpg
03:10
Rams ‘being safe’ with Stafford’s back issues
nbc_cyc_tdfstg3ehl_250728.jpg
27:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 3
nbc_cyc_volleringcrash_250728.jpg
01:54
Huge crash creates chaos during Stage 3
nbc_csu_eagles_champs_250728.jpg
03:27
Eagles have ‘Superbowl bullseye’ on their backs
nbc_bte_wnbadpoy_250728.jpg
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY
nbc_bte_cfbaccchamp_250728.jpg
02:14
Clemson among best bets to win ACC Championship
nbc_bte_regularseasonrecyds_250728.jpg
01:58
Collins ‘clear best bet’ as NFL yards leader
nbc_dps_halloffame_250728.jpg
08:22
Sabathia, Ichiro shine in Hall of Fame speeches
nbc_bte_libertywings_250728.jpg
01:29
Can Ionescu carry Liberty without Stewart?
nbc_bte_almvp_250728.jpg
01:33
Judge’s injury opens AL MVP door for Raleigh
nbc_smx_explainertrackterms_250728.jpg
04:28
SMX-plainer: Common track terminology
gronk.jpg
14:53
Gronk: NFL is a daily ‘battle against yourself’