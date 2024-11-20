What’s in Caitlin Clark’s golf bag? A look at the WNBA star’s clubs

Caitlin Clark has been busy on the pro-am circuit this month.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year took part in last week’s festivities ahead of the LPGA’s penultimate event, The Annika driven by Gainbridge, and then joined Zach Johnson and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for nine holes on Wednesday at Sea Island’s Plantation Course, one of two host layouts for this week’s RSM Classic.

Here’s a look inside her all-Callaway bag, according to a Callaway spokesperson:

DRIVER – Paradym X (10. 5 degrees)

Paradym X (10. 5 degrees) FAIRWAY WOOD – Paradym X (15 degrees)

Paradym X (15 degrees) HYBRIDS – Paradym X (3-4)

Paradym X (3-4) IRONS – Paradym X (5-AW)

Paradym X (5-AW) WEDGES – Jaws Raw (54 and 58 degrees)

Jaws Raw (54 and 58 degrees) PUTTER – Ai-One Double Wide

However, a photo of Clark’s bag taken by Golfweek on Wednesday shows that Clark appears to have swapped out her 5-iron and 58-degree wedge for 50- and 60-degree, black Callaway wedges.

Clark, a 16-handicap, played a Titleist golf ball with her jersey number (22) on it during last week’s LPGA pro-am.