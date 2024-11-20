 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 12: Quentin Johnston is running hot
2025nfldraftlogo.jpg
2025 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
LPGA officially rolls out direct pathway for top female amateurs

Top Clips

nbc_dps_butler_241120.jpg
Embiid calls Butler ‘the best’ player in the NBA
nbc_golf_bradygolftoday_241120.jpg
Brady brings star power to RSM Classic pro-am
nbc_golf_wesleybryan_241120.jpg
Bryan ready for whatever happens at RSM Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 12: Quentin Johnston is running hot
2025nfldraftlogo.jpg
2025 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
LPGA officially rolls out direct pathway for top female amateurs

Top Clips

nbc_dps_butler_241120.jpg
Embiid calls Butler ‘the best’ player in the NBA
nbc_golf_bradygolftoday_241120.jpg
Brady brings star power to RSM Classic pro-am
nbc_golf_wesleybryan_241120.jpg
Bryan ready for whatever happens at RSM Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What’s in Caitlin Clark’s golf bag? A look at the WNBA star’s clubs

  
Published November 20, 2024 02:24 PM

Caitlin Clark has been busy on the pro-am circuit this month.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year took part in last week’s festivities ahead of the LPGA’s penultimate event, The Annika driven by Gainbridge, and then joined Zach Johnson and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for nine holes on Wednesday at Sea Island’s Plantation Course, one of two host layouts for this week’s RSM Classic.

Here’s a look inside her all-Callaway bag, according to a Callaway spokesperson:

  • DRIVER – Paradym X (10. 5 degrees)
  • FAIRWAY WOOD – Paradym X (15 degrees)
  • HYBRIDS – Paradym X (3-4)
  • IRONS – Paradym X (5-AW)
  • WEDGES – Jaws Raw (54 and 58 degrees)
  • PUTTER – Ai-One Double Wide

However, a photo of Clark’s bag taken by Golfweek on Wednesday shows that Clark appears to have swapped out her 5-iron and 58-degree wedge for 50- and 60-degree, black Callaway wedges.

Clark, a 16-handicap, played a Titleist golf ball with her jersey number (22) on it during last week’s LPGA pro-am.