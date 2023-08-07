Wyndham Championship payout: Big check, huge FedExCup haul for Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover won his fifth career PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship. The victory earned him more than $1.3 million as well as 500 FedExCup points. The latter resulted in his jumping from 112th to 49th in the standings to secure a spot in the first round of the playoffs.

The top 70 upon the Wyndham regular-season finale earned a tee time at the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 50 after the St. Jude will move on to the BMW Championship. The first two playoff events each have a $20 million purse with the Tour Championship (top 30 after BMW) offering a $75 million prize pool.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Sedgefield Country Club.