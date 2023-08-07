Wyndham Championship payout: Big check, huge FedExCup haul for Lucas Glover
Lucas Glover won his fifth career PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship. The victory earned him more than $1.3 million as well as 500 FedExCup points. The latter resulted in his jumping from 112th to 49th in the standings to secure a spot in the first round of the playoffs.
The top 70 upon the Wyndham regular-season finale earned a tee time at the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 50 after the St. Jude will move on to the BMW Championship. The first two playoff events each have a $20 million purse with the Tour Championship (top 30 after BMW) offering a $75 million prize pool.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Sedgefield Country Club.
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Lucas Glover
|
500.00
|
1,368,000.00
|
T2
|
Byeong Hun An
|
245.00
|
676,400.00
|
T2
|
Russell Henley
|
245.00
|
676,400.00
|
4
|
Billy Horschel
|
135.00
|
372,400.00
|
T5
|
Michael Kim
|
105.00
|
293,550.00
|
T5
|
Webb Simpson
|
105.00
|
293,550.00
|
T7
|
Cam Davis
|
80.00
|
223,060.00
|
T7
|
J.T. Poston
|
80.00
|
223,060.00
|
T7
|
Adam Scott
|
80.00
|
223,060.00
|
T7
|
Adam Svensson
|
80.00
|
223,060.00
|
T7
|
Brendon Todd
|
80.00
|
223,060.00
|
T12
|
Charley Hoffman
|
62.50
|
169,100.00
|
T12
|
Justin Thomas
|
62.50
|
169,100.00
|
T14
|
Ludvig Aberg
|
51.00
|
123,500.00
|
T14
|
Sam Burns
|
51.00
|
123,500.00
|
T14
|
Eric Cole
|
51.00
|
123,500.00
|
T14
|
Nicolai Hojgaard
|
-
|
123,500.00
|
T14
|
Sungjae Im
|
51.00
|
123,500.00
|
T14
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
51.00
|
123,500.00
|
T14
|
Robert Streb
|
51.00
|
123,500.00
|
21
|
Thomas Detry
|
43.00
|
93,100.00
|
T22
|
Ryan Brehm
|
37.30
|
73,340.00
|
T22
|
Luke Donald
|
37.30
|
73,340.00
|
T22
|
Taylor Moore
|
37.30
|
73,340.00
|
T22
|
Matti Schmid
|
37.30
|
73,340.00
|
T22
|
Davis Thompson
|
37.30
|
73,340.00
|
T27
|
Nick Hardy
|
28.75
|
53,200.00
|
T27
|
Nicholas Lindheim
|
28.75
|
53,200.00
|
T27
|
Andrew Putnam
|
28.75
|
53,200.00
|
T27
|
Chez Reavie
|
28.75
|
53,200.00
|
T27
|
Austin Smotherman
|
28.75
|
53,200.00
|
T27
|
Gary Woodland
|
28.75
|
53,200.00
|
T33
|
Harris English
|
21.10
|
41,420.00
|
T33
|
Chesson Hadley
|
21.10
|
41,420.00
|
T33
|
Si Woo Kim
|
21.10
|
41,420.00
|
T33
|
Kelly Kraft
|
21.10
|
41,420.00
|
T33
|
Andrew Novak
|
21.10
|
41,420.00
|
T38
|
Sam Bennett
|
-
|
31,540.00
|
T38
|
Tyler Duncan
|
15.00
|
31,540.00
|
T38
|
Matt Kuchar
|
15.00
|
31,540.00
|
T38
|
Alex Noren
|
15.00
|
31,540.00
|
T38
|
Sam Ryder
|
15.00
|
31,540.00
|
T38
|
Greyson Sigg
|
15.00
|
31,540.00
|
T38
|
J.J. Spaun
|
15.00
|
31,540.00
|
T45
|
Peter Kuest
|
-
|
22,116.00
|
T45
|
David Lipsky
|
9.75
|
22,116.00
|
T45
|
Scott Piercy
|
9.75
|
22,116.00
|
T45
|
Brandt Snedeker
|
9.75
|
22,116.00
|
T45
|
Matt Wallace
|
9.75
|
22,116.00
|
T45
|
Kyle Westmoreland
|
9.75
|
22,116.00
|
T51
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
6.62
|
18,164.00
|
T51
|
Zecheng Dou
|
6.62
|
18,164.00
|
T51
|
Doug Ghim
|
6.62
|
18,164.00
|
T51
|
Nate Lashley
|
6.62
|
18,164.00
|
T51
|
Shane Lowry
|
6.62
|
18,164.00
|
T51
|
Max McGreevy
|
6.62
|
18,164.00
|
T51
|
Dylan Wu
|
6.62
|
18,164.00
|
T58
|
Martin Laird
|
5.10
|
17,176.00
|
T58
|
Troy Merritt
|
5.10
|
17,176.00
|
T58
|
Vincent Norrman
|
5.10
|
17,176.00
|
T58
|
Brandon Wu
|
5.10
|
17,176.00
|
T62
|
Matt NeSmith
|
4.50
|
16,720.00
|
T62
|
Scott Stallings
|
4.50
|
16,720.00
|
T64
|
Joel Dahmen
|
4.00
|
16,340.00
|
T64
|
C.T. Pan
|
4.00
|
16,340.00
|
T64
|
Adam Schenk
|
4.00
|
16,340.00
|
T67
|
Michael Gligic
|
3.40
|
15,884.00
|
T67
|
Trey Mullinax
|
3.40
|
15,884.00
|
T67
|
Carson Young
|
3.40
|
15,884.00
|
70
|
Wesley Bryan
|
3.00
|
15,580.00
|
T71
|
Jim Herman
|
2.85
|
15,352.00
|
T71
|
Richy Werenski
|
2.85
|
15,352.00
|
73
|
Carl Yuan
|
2.70
|
15,124.00