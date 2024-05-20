Scottie Scheffler’s attorney says arraignment rescheduled; Scheffler must appear

Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment in Louisville, Kentucky, has been rescheduled to June 3, his attorney told Golf Channel.

Scheffler, who was arrested last Friday on four counts including second-degree assault on a police officer, which is a felony, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at 9 a.m. His attorney, Steve Romines, also said that Scheffler must attend the June 3 (9 a.m. ET) hearing.

“I’ve been defending criminal cases for 30 years and have learned to never be surprised,” Romines said when asked his thoughts on a possible outcome before adding, “whoever reported [the charges] were going to be dismissed was not accurate.”

According to the police report, Scheffler was trying to avoid traffic caused by an earlier accident last Friday when Det. Bryan Gillis stopped him and attempted to give him instructions. The world No. 1 “refused to comply” and “accelerated forward, dragging Det. Gillis to the ground.”

In a statement, Scheffler said the incident was “a big misunderstanding” and that his “situation will get handled.” Romines said Scheffler will plead not guilty to the charges.

Along with the felony assault charge, Scheffler was also charged with three misdemeanors including criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer. He was processed at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and released at 8:40 a.m. and was able to return to Valhalla in time for his second-round tee time.

Scheffler, who lives in the Dallas area, is scheduled to play this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, and his next start will likely be the Memorial, which is June 6-9 in Dublin, Ohio.