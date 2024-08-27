Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler among those just trying to get to the finish line

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
GOLF: AUG 27 PGA - TOUR Championship
Welcome to the new East Lake Golf Club: 5 takeaways from the restoration
MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Chase Sexton Aaron Plessinger celebrate .JPG
Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger named 2024 MXoN Team USA riders; 250 announcement still to come
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bet_ugauconnpennst_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-Clemson, PSU-WVU Week 1
nbc_roto_rfshockenson_240827.jpg
Is it worth stashing Vikings TE Hockenson?
nbc_cfb_bet_minnesotarutgers_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UNC-MIN, HU-RU Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
GOLF: AUG 27 PGA - TOUR Championship
Welcome to the new East Lake Golf Club: 5 takeaways from the restoration
MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Chase Sexton Aaron Plessinger celebrate .JPG
Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger named 2024 MXoN Team USA riders; 250 announcement still to come
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bet_ugauconnpennst_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-Clemson, PSU-WVU Week 1
nbc_roto_rfshockenson_240827.jpg
Is it worth stashing Vikings TE Hockenson?
nbc_cfb_bet_minnesotarutgers_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UNC-MIN, HU-RU Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler among those just trying to get to the finish line

  
Published August 27, 2024 05:06 PM
Tour Championship will be a 'battle of attrition'
August 27, 2024 04:01 PM
The Golf Today crew share their thoughts on Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele ahead of the Tour Championship, explaining why the event will be a battle of attrition between the two stars.

ATLANTA – Therapy tables crowd the normally spacious locker room at East Lake Golf Club and the recovery and cryotherapy chambers are a popular spot for players just trying to get through the final four rounds of the FedExCup season.

The condensed PGA Tour schedule — which included The Open, the Olympics and three playoff events in a seven-week stretch — have taken a toll on the game’s best players. After winning the playoff opener in Memphis, Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from last week’s BMW Championship with a lower-back injury and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler appeared to tweak his back last week in Colorado, although he said following his opening round it was nothing serious.

“I think everybody is dealing with a little something at the end of the year. It’s been a long season. Especially now with the way the new schedule is, it really is a sprint to get here,” Scheffler said.

The expansion of this year’s signature events added up to a schedule that left precious little time to rest and recover.

“There’s not really places in the schedule to take large breaks. You have the beginning of the year where you’re kind of getting warmed up in a sense, even though you’ve pretty much got to start the year ready to go,” Scheffler said. “Then March you have The Players; April, Masters; May, PGA; June, U.S. Open; July you have The Open Championship; and then you come to the Olympics and you’ve got the FedExCup playoffs.”

Xander Schauffele, who will begin the week two shots behind Scheffler under the starting-strokes format, said he’s struggled to keep his “bucket” full coming down the stretch and he made his thoughts clear when asked his “appetite for playing overseas” during the fall.

“Right now, it sounds terrible. As of right now, it sounds terrible,” Schauffele said. “My brother’s bachelor party next week sounds terrible, too. I’m in a place where I’m trying to get over this finish line and play some really good golf coming in so I can enjoy myself.”