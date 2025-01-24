 Skip navigation
How to watch 2025 Pegasus World Cup: Schedule, post time, location, entries list

  
Published January 24, 2025 09:53 AM
The 2025 Pegasus World Cup takes place this Saturday, January 25 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, marking the first major horse racing event of the year. Live coverage will be available on both NBC and Peacock at 4:30 PM ET. See below for everything you need to know about the 2025 Pegasus World Cup and additional information on how to watch the event.

What is the Pegasus World Cup?

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is an annual, invite-only three-race series for horses aged 4 years. The event started as a single dirt race in 2017 but now features two additional turf races —a $500k Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G3) and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1). The headliner—the $3 million race—runs 1 1/8 miles on the dirt.

How to watch 2025 Pegasus World Cup:

  • When: Saturday, January 25
  • Where: Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Where is the 2025 Pegasus World Cup being held?

The 2025 Pegasus World Cup will take place in Hallandale Beach, Florida at Gulfstream Park.

2025 Pegasus World Cup entries list:

2024 Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is among the entries for Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup Invitational. Trained by Ken McPeek, Mystik Dan looks to secure his first victory since last May. Saturday’s race would mark the second time that a Kentucky Derby winner has competed in the Pegasus — California Chrome was ninth in this race’s inaugural running in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the turf, Nations Pride, the most accomplished horse in the field, is the morning-line favorite for Saturday’s race but he will face stiff competition from Major Dude and jockey Irad Ortiz. Ortiz has won 4 of the 6 previous editions of this race and has never finished lower than third.

Who is performing at the 2025 Pegasus World Cup?

The 2025 Pegasus World Cup will feature performances by South African DJ, producer, and songwriter Black Coffee, world-famous DJ and producer Diplo, and pop country sensation Dasha.

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?

