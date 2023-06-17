Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 9
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Golf to get a mixed team event for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Pats go Tetairoa McMillan, Shedeur Sanders falls out of Round 1 if Connor Rogers were GM
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Top Clips
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was ‘fractured’
Blue Grass Stakes ‘lived up to’ the hype
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 9
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Golf to get a mixed team event for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Pats go Tetairoa McMillan, Shedeur Sanders falls out of Round 1 if Connor Rogers were GM
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Top Clips
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was ‘fractured’
Blue Grass Stakes ‘lived up to’ the hype
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
Kaleb Johnson
Kaleb
Johnson
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Cowboys to sign OL Saahdiq Charles
The Cowboys are making an addition to their offensive line.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Kaleb Johnson
FA
Running Back
Giants host Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson for a visit
DE DeMarcus Walker visited Lions last week
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Bill Belichick’s UNC staff will make nearly $12.5 million in 2025
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
RB Omarion Hampton among Wednesday’s visitors to Steelers
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Abdul Carter is the favorite to go No. 3 overall in 2025 NFL draft
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Quinn Ewers visiting with Colts on Wednesday
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Tyler Shough visited Browns on Monday, will visit Giants on Wednesday
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue