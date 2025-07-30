2025 Fantasy Preview: Jonnu Smith

2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Fantasy Preview: What’s the upside in retooled offense? After a completely normal and uneventful offseason, it’s time to check in on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Will you get fantasy gas from Arthur Smith’s crew? Is it time to abandon hope on D.K. Metcalf? Did anybody else join this team this offseason?

Jonnu Smith 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Smith posted 88-884-8 last season as Dolphins’ surprise focal point.

Reunites with Arthur Smith , who previously utilized him in Atlanta.

, who previously utilized him in Atlanta. Clear path to targets, so finds himself as TE1/2 borderline with upside in Pittsburgh.

Jonnu Smith TE, Pittsburgh Steelers Bye:5 Age: 29 HT: 6-3 WT: 248

2024: Was Jonnu Smith’s 2024 season a product of a broken Miami offense or a foreshadowing of things to come? The truth likely lies somewhere in the middle. Smith became the focal point in a Dolphins offense that fell well below expectations last season, and used his big-play ability to churn out 88-884-8. Smith was a top-10 performer in yards after catch per reception (5.9) and yards per route run (1.95) and will likely need that efficiency if he hopes to enjoy similar success this season.

What’s Changed: The Steelers’ trade for Smith this offseason reunites him with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who coached Smith to a 50-582-3 line in 2023 with the Falcons. It was their only season together in Atlanta, but the two also combined for productive seasons in 2019 and 2020, which is enough to generate some optimism ahead of this season.

2025 Outlook: Those drafting Smith in hopes of him replicating his 2024 line should temper expectations, but with no serious receiving threat outside of DK Metcalf on the roster, Smith should have no trouble turning in a productive season in the Steel City, likely flirting with TE1/TE2 upside when all is said and done.

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 NE 14 27 38 245 9.1 17.5 0 0 52 39 25 2023 ATL 17 50 70 582 11.6 34.2 3 3 124 99 74 2024 MIA 17 88 111 884 10 52 8 8 222 178 134 PROJ. 2025 PIT 17 53 82 545 10.3 32 5 5 135 108 82

