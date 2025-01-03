How to watch Dayton vs George Washington Men’s College Basketball: Start Time, TV Info, Game Preview

It’s a busy day of A-10 men’s college basketball Saturday on USA Network, kicking off with the Dayton Flyers taking on the George Washington Revolutionaries at 12pm ET from the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, DC. Then at 2pm ET, the action continues with the George Mason Patriots visiting the Rhode Island Rams.

The 11-3 Flyers have won six of their last seven, including an upset 71-63 win over No. 6 Marquette on December 14th. They’ve also won seven of their last eight matchups with George Washington, and the Revolutionaries’ last win over the Flyers came in the 2022-23 season.

Dayton opened conference play with an 84-70 win over La Salle on New Year’s Eve in a victory that featured five players scoring in double figures, led by junior guard Malachi Smith’s 20 points. Tuesday’s win marked the 26th straight home victory for the Flyers, and Smith’s strong showing was part of a strong season that is a particular positive for the Bronx native after multiple injuries endured in his Flyers career. Ankle issues sophomore year ultimately required reconstruction surgery, and his 2023-24 season was cut short by a torn meniscus suffered in Dayton’s season opener. Smith has played in all 14 Flyers game thus far this season and his 5.9 assists per game leads the team and rank second in the A-10.

The Flyers have been tested in this early part of the season, with five games against ranked opponents. They’re 2-3 in these games, including a massive 85-67 win over No. 2 UConn in late November and that December win over Marquette.

George Washington lost its A-10 opener to Richmond, 66-61 on New Year’s Eve. The Revolutionaries are still 11-3 on the season, but have a recent history of struggling in conference play — after starting 11-2 last season, the second of Chris Caputo’s head coaching tenure, they went 4-14 in conference play and suffered a nearly two-month, 12-game losing streak. They’ll look to shake off the loss to Richmond and right the ship in the A-10, starting with Saturday’s game against a daunting Dayton.

For full information on how to watch Saturday’s game, including TV network and start time, see below.

How to Watch Dayton vs George Washington Men’s College Basketball

Date: Saturday, January 4th

Time: 12pm ET

TV Network: USA

Other College Basketball on USA Saturday: George Mason vs Rhode Island at 2pm ET

