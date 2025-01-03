 Skip navigation
How to watch Dayton vs George Washington Men’s College Basketball: Start Time, TV Info, Game Preview

  
Published January 3, 2025 03:50 PM
Highlights: No. 22 Dayton escapes UNLV
December 17, 2024 09:25 PM
A wild conclusion saw No. 22 Dayton pull off a dramatic home victory over UNLV.

It’s a busy day of A-10 men’s college basketball Saturday on USA Network, kicking off with the Dayton Flyers taking on the George Washington Revolutionaries at 12pm ET from the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, DC. Then at 2pm ET, the action continues with the George Mason Patriots visiting the Rhode Island Rams.

The 11-3 Flyers have won six of their last seven, including an upset 71-63 win over No. 6 Marquette on December 14th. They’ve also won seven of their last eight matchups with George Washington, and the Revolutionaries’ last win over the Flyers came in the 2022-23 season.

Dayton opened conference play with an 84-70 win over La Salle on New Year’s Eve in a victory that featured five players scoring in double figures, led by junior guard Malachi Smith’s 20 points. Tuesday’s win marked the 26th straight home victory for the Flyers, and Smith’s strong showing was part of a strong season that is a particular positive for the Bronx native after multiple injuries endured in his Flyers career. Ankle issues sophomore year ultimately required reconstruction surgery, and his 2023-24 season was cut short by a torn meniscus suffered in Dayton’s season opener. Smith has played in all 14 Flyers game thus far this season and his 5.9 assists per game leads the team and rank second in the A-10.

The Flyers have been tested in this early part of the season, with five games against ranked opponents. They’re 2-3 in these games, including a massive 85-67 win over No. 2 UConn in late November and that December win over Marquette.

George Washington lost its A-10 opener to Richmond, 66-61 on New Year’s Eve. The Revolutionaries are still 11-3 on the season, but have a recent history of struggling in conference play — after starting 11-2 last season, the second of Chris Caputo’s head coaching tenure, they went 4-14 in conference play and suffered a nearly two-month, 12-game losing streak. They’ll look to shake off the loss to Richmond and right the ship in the A-10, starting with Saturday’s game against a daunting Dayton.

For full information on how to watch Saturday’s game, including TV network and start time, see below.

How to Watch Dayton vs George Washington Men’s College Basketball

2024-25 A-10 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date
Game
Platform/Network
Time (ET)
Sat., Dec. 7
South Florida at Loyola Chicago
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 17
UNLV at Dayton
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 4
Dayton at George Washington
USA Network
12 p.m.
George Mason at Rhode Island
USA Network
2 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 8
Dayton at UMass
Peacock
7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis
Peacock
8 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 18
George Washington at George Mason
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Richmond
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 19
La Salle at UMass
USA Network
2 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 26
Duquesne at Fordham
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 29
Fordham at La Salle
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 1
Fordham at St. Bonaventure
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
George Washington at La Salle
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 8
Richmond at Davidson
USA Network
12 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 9
George Washington at St. Bonaventure
USA Network
12 p.m.
UMass at La Salle
USA Network
2 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 12
VCU at George Washington
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 15
Saint Joseph’s at George Mason
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Dayton
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 22
Richmond at Saint Joseph’s
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Louis
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 26
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., March 1
Saint Joseph’s at Fordham
USA Network
12 p.m.
Sat., March 8
Loyola Chicago at UMass
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle
USA Network
2:30 p.m.