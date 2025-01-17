How to watch George Washington vs. George Mason, Saint Louis vs. Richmond: Live Stream info for doubleheader

Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball season is heating up. And all eyes will be on Virginia Saturday, where four conference rivals do battle in a doubleheader on USA Network and Peacock.

First, George Mason University (13-5, 4-1) hosts crosstown rival George Washington University (13-4, 2-2) at EagleBank Arena in a matchup between a pair of 13-win teams. Then, Saint Louis University (10-7, 3-1) will take on the University of Richmond (7-11, 2-3) at the Robins Center.

Keep reading to find out how to live stream the games and follow college basketball on NBC, USA Network and Peacock all season long.

How to watch George Washington vs. George Mason:

When: Saturday, Jan. 18

Saturday, Jan. 18 Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Saint Louis vs. Richmond

When: Saturday, Jan. 18

Saturday, Jan. 18 Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Peacock

George Washington vs. George Mason Storylines:

The Patriots and the Revolutionaries are two of the best teams in the A-10.

George Mason is on fire, victorious in 11 of their past 13 games. Their 67-59 road victory against the University of Dayton on Wednesday snapped a 26-game home win streak for the Flyers.

The Patriots are leading the A-10 with a 4-1 conference record, and senior guard Darius Maddox is a big reason why. He scored 20 points against Dayton and is averaging 19.0 points on 57.7% shooting in his past two games.

When George Mason hosts George Washington, their impressive home record will be put to the test. George Mason is 11-1 at home this season and 25-4 since Tony Skinn was named head coach in 2023.

George Washington, on the other hand, has been a big surprise. Picked to finish 13th in the A-10 preseason poll, the Revolutionaries went 11-2 in nonconference play and are 2-2 in the A-10 this year, good for sixth in the conference.

Sophomore forward Darren Buchanan leads the team in scoring, averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Graduate guard Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is right behind him, chipping in 13.7 points and 2.9 boards per contest.

Saturday marks the 36th all-time meeting between the local rivals. George Mason is 9-5 in their previous 14 matchups, but George Washington holds a 24-11 overall advantage.

Saint Louis vs. Richmond Storylines:

Saint Louis is right behind George Mason in the A-10 standings, sitting third in the conference.

The Spiders are led by senior guard Gibson Jimerson, who was named A-10 Player of the Week Monday, Isaiah Swope and Robbie Avila. Each player averages 17.9 or more points per game, making the Billikens the only program in the country with three players averaging that many points per game.

They suffered their first conference defeat Tuesday, falling to Virginia Commonwealth University 78-62 in Richmond. Saint Louis will have a chance to get redemption in the River City by earning a win over the Spiders.

Richmond opened conference play with wins against George Washington and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, but have lost three games in a row, sliding them down to 12th in the A-10.

The Spiders have not won since their leading scorer, senior Delonnie Hunt, fractured his foot against George Mason on Jan. 8. Hunt leads Richmond in scoring, minutes, assists and steals, but will be out indefinitely as he recovers from his injury.

In Hunt’s absence, graduate forward Dusan Neskovic, the only active Spider averaging over 10 points per game, and senior guard Jason Roche, who is shooting over 40% from behind the arc this season, will be counted upon to step up.

Saint Louis is leading the all-time series against Richmond 13-11, but the Spiders — the 2023-24 A-10 regular-season champions and 2022 A-10 tournament champions — have won three straight games against the Billikens.

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

