How to watch La Salle vs UMass Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info for Atlantic 10 matchup

Tune in for men’s Atlantic 10 basketball action Sunday as the La Salle Explorers hit the road to take on the UMass Minutemen at 2 PM EST. Both teams are looking to separate themselves from the middle of the pack in the conference — the Explorers are 10-7 overall and 2-2 in the A10, while the Minutemen are 7-11 with a 2-3 conference record.

La Salle: The Explorers have put together two consecutive close victories in conference play, coming off two wins by a combined four points against St. Bonaventure and Davidson.

La Salle is led by Corey McKeithan, whose 16.3 points per game rank eighth in the conference. McKeithan paces the Explorers’ explosive attack — they rank second in the conference at 77.8 points per game.

UMass: The Minutemen have had a roller-coaster start to conference play, dropping their first two before exchanging a close win against Dayton for a close loss against George Mason. It all culminated in a wild 120-118, triple-overtime home victory at Fordham on Wednesday which saw UMass’ Rahsool Diggins score a program-record 46 points.

No team in the Atlantic 10 racks up impact defensive plays like the Minutemen, the only group in the conference that ranks in the top five in steals (7.94, fourth) and blocks (6.0, first) per game.

How to watch La Salle vs UMass men’s basketball game:

When: Sunday, January 19

Sunday, January 19 Where: Mullins Center in Amherst, MA

Mullins Center in Amherst, MA Time: 2 PM ET

2 PM ET Channel: USA

USA Live Stream: NBC Sports App

What other college basketball games are on NBC or Peacock Sunday?

Women’s basketball: USC vs. Indiana, 12 PM EST, NBC and Peacock

How do I watch men’s college basketball games on Peacock

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

