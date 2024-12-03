How to watch Michigan vs No. 11 Wisconsin Men’s College Basketball: Start time, streaming info, game preview

The Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers in the second game of a men’s college basketball doubleheader tonight on Peacock. The evening’s action kicks off with pregame coverage at 6:30pm ET, followed by Northwestern vs Iowa at 7pm ET before the Michigan-Wisconsin matchup at 9pm from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Badgers have started off the 2024-25 season 8-0, including a statement win against No. 9 Arizona in November. It’s Wisconsin’s first time starting the season 8-0 since 2013-14, when they reached the Final Four. They were the first Big Ten men’s team to reach eight wins this season, although they’ve since been joined by 8-0 Oregon. The team is helmed by graduate guard John Tonje, who leads the Badgers in scoring (22.9 points per game) in his sixth season of collegiate basketball. In that massive win over Arizona on November 15th, Tonje put up a career-high 41 points, just two points shy of the single-game program scoring record (43).

While they’re not quite 8-0, the Michigan Wolverines have had a strong start to the season and enter tonight’s matchup 6-1 and on a five-game winning streak. Their last time out, they took the win over No. 22 Xavier in the championship game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, a Thanksgiving week tournament in For Myers, Florida. The Wolverines are in their first season under head coach Dusty May, after the end of Juwan Howard’s coaching tenure. May is coming off six consecutive winning seasons in the top job at Florida Atlantic, and currently leads a Michigan team full of new faces, including transfers like Tre Donaldson (Auburn), Danny Wolf (Yale), and Vladislav Goldin (FAU), as well as freshmen Justin Pippen and Durral Brooks.

Tonight marks the opening of Big Ten play for both teams and the 174th all-time meeting between the two schools, with Michigan leading the all-time series 99-75. The Wolverines have also won four of the last six matchups, and will look to unseat their ranked opponent Badgers tonight, exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch Michigan vs Wisconsin Men’s College Basketball

Date: Tonight, December 3rd

Time: 9pm ET

Streaming: Peacock

Other College Basketball on Peacock Tonight: Northwestern vs Iowa at 7pm ET

