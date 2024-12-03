How to watch Northwestern vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s men’s Big Ten college basketball game

Tonight on Peacock, the Northwestern Wildcats go head-to-head with the Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Tonight’s game marks the 186th meeting between the two programs. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream the Northwestern vs Iowa men’s college basketball game, as well as additional information on how to follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Northwestern:

The Northwestern Wildcats are coming off a 66-61 win against UNLV in the Arizona Tip-Off last Friday. Senior guard Brooks Barnizher recorded his second double-double in four games, leading the Wildcats with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. Barnizher was second on the team in scoring last season and is on pace to set career highs in points, rebounds, and assists for the second straight year. Nick Martinelli, a junior forward from Glenview, Illinois, has also had a great start to the season. Martinelli leads the team with 20.3 points per game—his scoring is up 8.8 points per game from last season.

Iowa:

The Iowa Hawkeyes are off to a hot 6-1 start this season. The Hawkeyes offense has scored at least 80 points in five of their six wins, including their most recent victory—a 110-77 blowout last Tuesday against USC Upstate. Sophomore guard Brock Harding finished with a season-high 20 points and 10 assists in the game, which was a rebound victory from Iowa’s first loss of the season against Utah State just four days prior.

Sophomore forward Owen Freeman is another Hawkeye to watch out for this year. After setting program records for a freshman in rebounds (225) and blocks (61) last season, Freeman leads the team in scoring (17.5 points per game), rebounds (8.3/gm), and blocks (2.2/gm).

How to watch Northwestern vs Iowa men’s college basketball game:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, December 3

Tonight, Tuesday, December 3 Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa Time: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

