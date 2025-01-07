How to watch Michigan vs UCLA: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game

Head to Peacock tonight for another thrilling Big Ten men’s college basketball doubleheader. First, at 8 PM, the Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. Then at 10 PM, it’s the No. 22 Michigan Wolverines vs the No. 22 UCLA Bruins in their very first meeting as Big Ten opponents. See below to find out how to live stream both games as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Michigan:

The Wolverines remain undefeated in conference play after last Saturday’s 85-74 victory against USC. Junior center Danny Wolf, one of 11 transfers to join the Wolverines roster this offseason, led the team with 21 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, and a career-high 6 blocks in the win. Wolf, along with Vladislav Goldin, a transfer from FAU, have been Michigan’s leading shot blockers and rebounders this season.

Guards Nimari Burnett and Tre Donaldson each scored 16 points in Saturday’s win. Burnett is averaging 14.4 points and shooting over 60% from the field in his last three games.

Despite their 11-3 start, turnovers have been a consistent struggle for the Wolverines, as they’re averaging the most in the Big Ten (15.1 per game).

UCLA:

The Bruins suffered their first conference defeat of the season, a 66-58 loss to Nebraska last Saturday. Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau (15 points) and senior guard Lazar Stefanovic (10 points ) were the only two players to score in double digits for the Bruins. Bilodeau, who spent his first two seasons at Oregon State, leads the Bruins in scoring (14.5 points per game) and is second on the team in rebounding (5.2 per game).

UCLA’s defense has been solid, holding opponents to the fewest points per game in the Big Ten (59.2). Forcing turnovers has been another key strength, as the Bruins rank in the top 4 in Division I, forcing 17.8 turnovers per game.



How to watch Michigan vs UCLA:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 7

Tonight, Tuesday, January 7 Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA Time: 10 PM ET

10 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

Other men’s college basketball games on tonight: Nebraska vs Iowa at 8 PM (live coverage begins at 7:30)



