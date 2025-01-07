How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game

The college basketball excitement continues tonight on Peacock with a Big Ten men’s doubleheader. First, at 8 PM, the Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. Then at 10 PM, it’s the No. 22 Michigan Wolverines vs the No. 22 UCLA Bruins. See below to find out how to live stream both games as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Nebraska:

The Cornhuskers improved to 12-2 after last Saturday’s 66-58 home victory against UCLA, marking Nebraska’s second win against a Top-25 team this season. Senior guard Brice Williams scored a team-high 16 points and had 6 rebounds in the win. Andrew Morgan (12), Rollie Worster (11), and Juwan Gary (10) also scored in double digits, helping the Cornhuskers secure their sixth straight win.

Defense has been a standout for the Cornhuskers, as they’ve held their last six opponents to 56.5% shooting from the field. Offensively, Nebraska has consistently capitalized on free-throw opportunities. The team has made at least 20 free throws in 7 of their last 14 match ups, including Saturday’s win where they went 25-29.

Iowa:

The Hawkeyes suffered a crushing 116-85 loss at Wisconsin last Friday, allowing the Badgers to shoot 64.5% from the field. It marked the most points ever scored in Wisconsin’s Kohl Center and the most points allowed in a Big Ten matchup in three decades. Iowa’s defense has been one of the weakest in the Big Ten, as they’ve allowed the most field goals and points per game.

On the other hand, the Hawkeyes’ offense has been among the best in Division I. The team ranks third in the nation in points per game (89.4) and leads the country with 33.6 field goals per game.

How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 7

Tonight, Tuesday, January 7 Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Time: 8 PM ET; Live coverage begins at 7:30

8 PM ET; Live coverage begins at 7:30 Live Stream: Peacock

