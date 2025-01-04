 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

John Blackwell scores 32, Wisconsin makes program-record 21 3-pointers in a 116-85 victory over Iowa

  
Published January 4, 2025 01:02 AM
Iowa v Wisconsin

MADISON, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 03: John Blackwell #25 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after making a three-point shot in the first half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kohl Center on January 03, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. — John Blackwell set career-highs with 32 points and six 3-pointers, and Wisconsin finished with a program-best 21 makes from behind the arc in a 116-85 victory over Iowa on Friday night.

Markus Ilver tied Wisconsin’s team record of 18 3-pointers in a game with 2:48 left and Xavier Amos got a friendly roll at 1:54 to set the record. Amos added another 3-pointer and Camren Hunter sank one with 21.7 seconds left.

Wisconsin finished 40 of 61 from the field (65.6%), including 21 of 31 from 3-point range, to score its most points at the Kohl Center, its home arena since 1998. The Badgers’ previous best 3-point mark came in an 82-68 win over Nebraska on Jan. 22, 2020.

Nolan Winter added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Steven Crowl scored 14 points for Wisconsin (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten). John Tonje and Kamari McGee each scored 12.

Drew Thelwell scored 25 points for Iowa (10-4, 1-2). Josh Dix added 16 points, Owen Freeman scored 14, and Brock Harding and Pryce Sandfort each scored 10.

Iowa started the game by making 10 of its first 13 field goals before finishing 32 of 66 (48.5%).

Wisconsin has the weekend off before playing at Rutgers on Monday. Iowa returns home to host Nebraska on Tuesday.