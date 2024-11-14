How to watch No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 13 Purdue: Live stream info for Big Ten men’s college basketball game

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide face the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Keep reading for how to watch and live stream the Alabama vs. Purdue men’s college basketball game. Plus, how to follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

This top-15 matchup is highly anticipated after both teams advanced to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four last season, with Purdue finishing as runner-up. Both teams are undefeated at 3-0.

This is the 10th meeting all-time between the two schools. Most recently, they met last December, when Purdue was victorious, 92-86.

Alabama outlasted a relentless McNeese team on Monday, winning 72-64. The Crimson Tide got out to a 21-point lead at one point in the second half, but the Cowboys cut that deficit to 6 at multiple points. Alabama was led by Grant Nelson’s 22 points, with Nelson scoring 5 of the Tide’s final 7 points to seal the win. Mark Sears and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. put up 15 points each.

While Alabama always seemed to have a handle on the game against McNeese, Purdue had its hands full against defending Ivy League champion Yale on Monday. Still, the Boilermakers led much of the game, keeping the Bulldogs at arm’s length, and ultimately prevailed, 92-84. 2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith has stepped into the spotlight after the departure of two-time national Player of the Year Zach Edey. Smith led Purdue with 22 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals against Yale.

This is Alabama’s first road test of the season. The Tide were one of the most lethal offensive teams in the country last season, thanks in large part to their fast-paced play style, but will be tested by Purdue’s size, including 7-foot-2 center Will Berg.

