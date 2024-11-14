How to Watch Notre Dame vs Georgetown Men’s College Basketball: Start time, TV/streaming info, game preview

It’s early in the season, but one undefeated record is still guaranteed to go down when the 2-0 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the 2-0 Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena Saturday afternoon. It’s part of a jam-packed weekend of college basketball on NBC and Peacock, including a Friday quadrupleheader headlined by Alabama vs Purdue and Arizona vs Wisconsin.

This is the first road game of the season for the Notre Dame squad, which is in its second year under head coach Micah Shrewsberry. Road games haven’t been a strength for the Irish over the last two years, in which they’ve gone 2-20 away from home. Meanwhile, Georgetown is heading into its third game of an eight-game homestand to start the season. The Hoyas are hoping to shake off the the specter of last season, which they finished 9-23 and near the bottom of the Big East.

The Notre Dame lineup is led by a slate of homegrown talent, including 2023-24 ACC Rookie of the Year Markus Burton of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Tae Davis of Indianapolis, who scored 27 points in his team’s most recent game, a win over Buffalo on November 11th. Like Georgetown, Notre Dame also struggled last season, finishing the year 13-20 thanks in part to a brutal stretch of conference losses in January and February that plunked them down to 13th in the ACC. They’ll hope to continue rebuilding in Year Two of Shrewsberry’s tenure.

The Georgetown squad is helmed by freshman phenom Thomas Sorber, a four-star recruit from the Philadelphia area who has put up 20+ points in each of his first two games with the Hoyas. “I’m always going to go to Coach when I see matchups and tell him to get him the ball,” junior guard Jayden Epps, one of the team’s veteran leaders, said of Sorber. “As we can see, I don’t think anybody can guard him down there, especially when he does what he’s supposed to do and gets good post position.”

For full information how to watch Saturday’s matchup, including streaming information and start time, see below.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs Georgetown College Basketball

Date: Saturday, November 16th

Time: 1pm ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

All-time head-to-head for Notre Dame vs Georgetown basketball

Georgetown leads this series 17-13 all-time, including a 72-68 overtime win in the most recent matchup in December 2023.

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock ?

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started.